US STOCKS-Wall Street rises after China trade comments, tech boost

Aug 29 (Reuters) - A rise in technology stocks lifted WallStreet on Thursday, as China sounded hopeful of a resolution tothe protracted trade dispute with the United States, easinginvestor fears of the risk of a recession.

China's commerce ministry said both sides are discussing thenext round of talks scheduled in September and hoped U.S.officials could cancel the planned additional tariffs to avoidan escalation, boosting sentiment and driving global stockshigher. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25P29KMKTS/GLOB

U.S. President Donald Trump said in a Fox News radiointerview that trade talks were scheduled for Thursday "at adifferent level," but did not provide additional details. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nW1N24C01V

Tariff-sensitive tech stocks .SPLRCT jumped 1.60%, boostedby gains in Apple IncAAPL.O and Microsoft CorpMSFT.O .

Chipmakers which draw a large part of their revenue fromChina also gained, with the Philadelphia chip index .SOX up2.5%. Among the few losers were defensive utilities .SPLRCU and consumer staples .SPLRCS sectors.

"Markets are trading on hopes because they (U.S., China) aregoing to be talking and for the time being things aren't gettingworse," said Larry Adam, chief investment officer at RaymondJames in Baltimore.

"China is giving the U.S. another chance because we haveseen weaker data coming out of both sides and it is importantfor them to extend the olive branch."

Top gainer among S&P 500 .SPX companies was Dollar GeneralCorp DG.N , up 9% after raising its full-year profit forecast. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25P33Y

European Central Bank policy maker Klaas Knot said the eurozone economy did not warrant a resumption of bond purchases,Bloomberg reported, which saw markets cut some gains but quicklyregain ground a few moments after. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25P435

At 11:19 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 280.13 points, or 1.08%, at 26,316.23, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 31.42 points, or 1.09%, at 2,919.36. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 110.68 points, or 1.41%, at 7,967.56.

Still, Wall Street's main indexes are on course to recordtheir worst monthly performance since a selloff in May, spurredby worries that tit-for-tat tariffs will drive the globaleconomy into a recession.

Those fears came to the fore after the U.S. yield curveinversion deepened earlier this week to levels not seen since2007. US/

Investors are awaiting the monthly jobs report andmanufacturing data next week, which will provide guidance on thelikelihood of another rate cut from the Federal Reserve at itsmid-September meeting.

The Trump administration on Wednesday made official itsadditional 5% tariff on $300 billion in Chinese imports and setcollection dates of Sept. 1 and Dec. 15, prompting severalhundreds of U.S. companies to warn of price hikes. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25O15U

A number of companies, including Best Buy Co IncBBY.N and Abercrombie & Fitch CoANF.N , that reported results earlierin the day warned of the impact from tariffs on their sales.

Shares of the U.S. consumer electronics retailer slid 9.5%,to the bottom of the S&P 500, while those of the teen retailertumbled 15.9%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25P3PB

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 4.03-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and a 3.06-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 21 new 52-week highs and no new low,while the Nasdaq recorded 31 new highs and 29 new lows. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana, Sruthi Shankar and ShreyashiSanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and ShounakDasgupta)