US STOCKS-Wall Street retreats as rate cut expectations ease

July 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks declined on Friday, as theS&P 500 retreated after closing at a record for three straightsessions, following an unexpectedly strong U.S. payrolls reportthat caused investors to rethink how dovish a turn the FederalReserve may take.

The U.S. Labor Department data showed nonfarm payrolls roseby 224,000 jobs in June, the most in five months, and solidlybeating economists' expectation of 160,000 additions. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNS5IEF6Q

Traders sharply scaled back their expectations of a rate cutof half a percentage point by the central bank at its nextpolicy meeting on July 30-31, although confidence remained highthe Fed would cut rates by 25 basis points. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2460G5

Stocks slumped in May as trade talks between the U.S. andChina were at a standstill and economic data began to point to aslowing. However, equities have rallied since June as the Fedand other global central banks signaled they were becoming moredovish.

"The thing right now is that markets don't feel like we arein a good spot to get sustained, strong economic data as long asthese tariffs are hanging over the market," said Shawn Cruz,manager of trader strategy at TD Ameritrade in Jersey City, NewJersey.

"So really your only hope, at least for the near term, isthat the Fed remains accommodative and maybe even gets a littlebit more accommodative until we get a resolution to a lot of thetariff and trade issues."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 59.97 points,or 0.22%, to 26,906.03, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 7.76 points, or0.26%, to 2,988.06 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped14.44 points, or 0.18%, to 8,155.79.

Despite Friday's losses, major equity indexes were still onpace for solid weekly gains.

The jobs report also pointed to persistent moderate wagegains and mounting evidence that the economy was losingmomentum, which could still give the Fed enough of a cushion tocut rates at the end of the month.

The Fed, in its semi-annual report to Congress, repeated itspledge to "act as appropriate" to sustain the economicexpansion, and said while U.S. economic growth continued "at asolid pace" in the first half of the year it likely weakened inrecent months as higher tariffs weighed. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFOM5IEF55

Shares of banks .SPXBK , which have been under pressurefrom falling benchmark debt yields in recent weeks, rose 0.70%and helped drive a 0.32% gain in the financial sector .SPSY ,one of the few bright spots among S&P sectors.

The defensive names such as real estate .SPLRCR , utilities .SPLRCU and consumer staples .SPLRCS - each declined as arise in U.S. Treasury yields served to make the dividend-payingcompanies less attractive.

Trading volumes were light at the end of a holiday-shortenedweek as markets were shut on Thursday for the Independence Dayholiday.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a1.39-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.01-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 24 new 52-week highs and no new lows; theNasdaq Composite recorded 46 new highs and 36 new lows. (Reporting by Chuck MikolajczakEditing by Chizu Nomiyama) ((charles.mikolajczak@tr.com; @ChuckMik; +1 646 223 5234;Reuters Messaging:charles.mikolajczak.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))