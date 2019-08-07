US STOCKS-Wall Street retreats as bond market fuels recession fears

Shutterstock photo





* Indexes drop: Dow 0.94%, S&P 0.73%, Nasdaq 0.42%

* U.S. 10-yr yields hit lowest levels since Oct 2016

* Disney drops 5% after earnings miss (Updates to early afternoon)

By Medha Singh

Aug 7 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday, asinvestors reeling from rising trade tensions fled riskier assetsfor perceived safer havens and the bond markets signaled ahigher risk of recession.

The premium on three-month Treasury bill rates over 10-yearTreasury yields, a closely watched U.S. recession indicator, wasat its most elevated levels since March 2007. US/

The sharp drop in yields also reflected a jump inexpectations that the Federal Reserve would cut key borrowingcosts three more times by year-end, with markets fully pricingin a reduction in September. MMT/

"Whether the U.S. economy is strong enough to withstand thenext phase of a trade war is giving people concern right now,"said Mike Loewengart, vice-president of investment strategy atE*Trade Financial in New York.

The trade concerns remerged after President Donald Trumplast week threatened to slap 10% levies on the rest of $300billion of Chinese imports and called China a currencymanipulator on Monday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2532UI

Central banks in New Zealand, India and Thailand onWednesday cut rates amid growing fears that the trade war couldaggravate a slowdown in the global economy.

"Central banks are trying to preemptively strike by cuttingrates. They don't want to wait until after a recession becauseit'll be too late," said Adam Sarhan, chief executive officer of50 Park Investments, an investment advisory service in New York.

The interest-rate sensitive S&P 500 banks sub-sector .SPXBK slipped 3.34%. The broader financial index .SPSY dropped 2.18%, the most among nine of the 11 major S&P sectorstrading lower.

The energy sector .SPNY shed 1.75% as oil prices slid morethan 3% on demand concerns. O/R

At 12:46 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 243.45 points, or 0.94%, at 25,786.07, easing from anear 600 point drop.

The S&P 500 .SPX was down 20.97 points, or 0.73%, at2,860.80 while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 33.21points, or 0.42%, at 7,800.06.

The benchmark S&P 500 is now about 6% away from its all-timehigh it hit last month and on pace to drop for the seventh timein the last eight sessions.

Walt Disney CoDIS.N dropped 5% after its quarterlyearnings missed analysts' forecast on higher investments in itsstreaming platform. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2524XB

CVS Health CorpCVS.N climbed 5.7% after the drugstorechain raised its full-year profit forecast. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25337A

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.88-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and for a 1.68-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.88-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and for a 1.68-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded five new 52-week highs and 30 newlows, while the Nasdaq recorded 25 new highs and 176 new lows.

