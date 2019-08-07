Quantcast

US STOCKS-Wall Street retreats as bond market fuels recession fears

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


(For a live blog on the U.S. stock market, click LIVE/ ortype LIVE/ in a news window.)

* Indexes drop: Dow 0.94%, S&P 0.73%, Nasdaq 0.42%

* U.S. 10-yr yields hit lowest levels since Oct 2016

* Disney drops 5% after earnings miss (Updates to early afternoon)

By Medha Singh

Aug 7 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday, asinvestors reeling from rising trade tensions fled riskier assetsfor perceived safer havens and the bond markets signaled ahigher risk of recession.

The premium on three-month Treasury bill rates over 10-yearTreasury yields, a closely watched U.S. recession indicator, wasat its most elevated levels since March 2007. US/

The sharp drop in yields also reflected a jump inexpectations that the Federal Reserve would cut key borrowingcosts three more times by year-end, with markets fully pricingin a reduction in September. MMT/

"Whether the U.S. economy is strong enough to withstand thenext phase of a trade war is giving people concern right now,"said Mike Loewengart, vice-president of investment strategy atE*Trade Financial in New York.

The trade concerns remerged after President Donald Trumplast week threatened to slap 10% levies on the rest of $300billion of Chinese imports and called China a currencymanipulator on Monday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2532UI

Central banks in New Zealand, India and Thailand onWednesday cut rates amid growing fears that the trade war couldaggravate a slowdown in the global economy.

"Central banks are trying to preemptively strike by cuttingrates. They don't want to wait until after a recession becauseit'll be too late," said Adam Sarhan, chief executive officer of50 Park Investments, an investment advisory service in New York.

The interest-rate sensitive S&P 500 banks sub-sector .SPXBK slipped 3.34%. The broader financial index .SPSY dropped 2.18%, the most among nine of the 11 major S&P sectorstrading lower.

The energy sector .SPNY shed 1.75% as oil prices slid morethan 3% on demand concerns. O/R

At 12:46 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 243.45 points, or 0.94%, at 25,786.07, easing from anear 600 point drop.

The S&P 500 .SPX was down 20.97 points, or 0.73%, at2,860.80 while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 33.21points, or 0.42%, at 7,800.06.

The benchmark S&P 500 is now about 6% away from its all-timehigh it hit last month and on pace to drop for the seventh timein the last eight sessions.

Walt Disney CoDIS.N dropped 5% after its quarterlyearnings missed analysts' forecast on higher investments in itsstreaming platform. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2524XB

CVS Health CorpCVS.N climbed 5.7% after the drugstorechain raised its full-year profit forecast. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25337A

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.88-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and for a 1.68-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded five new 52-week highs and 30 newlows, while the Nasdaq recorded 25 new highs and 176 new lows. (Reporting by Medha Singh and Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru;Editing by Anil D'Silva and Sriraj Kalluvila) ((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780,outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs))





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics
Referenced Symbols: CVS ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar