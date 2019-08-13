US STOCKS-Wall Street rebounds as tariff delay prompts rally

Shutterstock photo





* Tech leads all 3 major averages higher

* Apple jumps on announced tariff deal

* Treasury yields edge up, lifting bank stocks

By Stephen Culp

NEW YORK, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Wall Street rose on Tuesdayafter the Trump administration announced a delay on selectChinese import tariffs, bringing buyers back to the equitiesmarket in a broad-based rally.

Tech shares, led by Apple IncAAPL.O , pulled all threemajor U.S. indexes higher on the news, easing fears over thecontentious U.S.-China trade war and growing signs of imminentrecession.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said the UnitedStates would hold off on implementing additional 10% tariffs onkey Chinese goods, including laptops and cell phones, tariffsthat were originally set to go into effect next month. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2590HM

"The bargain hunters stepped in after that announcement,"said Robert Pavlik, chief investment strategist, seniorportfolio manager at SlateStone Wealth LLC in New York.

But Pavlik warned against too much optimism.

"You really don't know where any of this is headed, Pavlikadded. "If these (trade) talks don't show some progress, peopleare worried what it may bring: rising costs and a globalslowdown."

"It's very reminiscent of when we were in Vietnam and theU.S. was in talks about ending the war and you'd get periods ofhigh hopes followed by crushing blows."

Apple, a likely beneficiary of the tariff delay, rose 4.5%,while the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index .SOX gained2.8%.

In economic news, U.S. consumer prices USCPFY=ECI accelerated in July, with core CPI, which strips out volatilefood and energy prices, growing at 2.2% year-on-year, itslargest gain in six months and well above the U.S. FederalReserve's 2% target. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2581H9

The healthy inflation reading is unlikely to change marketexpectations for an additional interest rate cut from the Fednext month as it grapples with the trade war between the world'stwo largest economies and its economic fallout.

U.S. Treasury yields rose as market participants' riskappetite improved in the wake of Monday's bond market rally,sending the financial sector .SPSY 1.6% higher. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2590D1

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 395.48 points,or 1.53%, to 26,302.85, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 45.75 points,or 1.59%, to 2,928.84 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added154.46 points, or 1.96%, to 8,017.87.

All of the 11 major sectors in the S&P 500 were trading inthe black, with technology .SPLRCT , communications services .SPLRCL and consumer discretionary .SPLRCD seeing thebiggest percentage gains.

Shares of CBS CorpCBS.N and Viacom IncVIAB.O were bothup 2.7% after sources familiar with the matter told Reuters themedia companies had reached an agreement in principle regardingtheir impending merger. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25931O

Second-quarter earnings season has reached the finalstretch, with 453 of the companies in the S&P 500 having postedresults. Of those, 73.3% have come in above consensus estimates,according to Refinitiv data.

Analysts see S&P 500 second-quarter earnings growth of 2.9%year-on-year, significantly higher than the paltry 0.3% growthexpected on July 1, per Refinitiv.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a2.77-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.22-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 24 new 52-week highs and 18 new lows; theNasdaq Composite recorded 51 new highs and 112 new lows.

