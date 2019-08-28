US STOCKS-Wall Street rebounds as financial shares gain

Shutterstock photo





(For a live blog on the U.S. stock market, click LIVE/ ortype LIVE/ in a news window.)

* Financials rise after sell-off

* Energy shares up the most among 11 major S&P sectors

* Indexes up: Dow 0.74%, S&P 0.58%, Nasdaq 0.41% (Updates prices, comments)

By Akanksha Rana

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Gains in financial shares helped U.S.stocks reverse early losses on Wednesday, although investorswere guarded amid worries about a recession and trade tensionsbetween the United States and China.

The financial sector .SPSY was up 0.88%, clawing back someof the losses from the previous session that was triggered by adeepening of the U.S. Treasury yield curve inversion, widelyconsidered as a harbinger of a slowdown. US/

Gains in the benchmark S&P 500 index .SPX were alsosupported by a 1.44% jump in energy .SPNY stocks afterindustry data showed a fall in stockpiles of U.S. crude,boosting oil prices.

Oil majors Chevron CorpCVX.N and Exxon Mobil CorpXOM.N rose nearly 1%. O/R

"It's the last real vacation week of the year in terms ofsummer so there are not a lot people around. You are also notseeing any new reasons in the overnight for people to sell themarket," said Peter Kenny, founder of Kenny's Commentary LLC andStrategic Board Solutions LLC in New York.

Investors are also awaiting the monthly jobs report andmanufacturing data next week to gauge the pace of interest ratecuts.

The U.S. Trade Representative's office on Wednesday alsoreaffirmed President Donald Trump's plans to impose anadditional 5% tariff on a $300 billion list of Chinese importsstarting on Sept. 1 and Dec. 15. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25O0JM

At 11:52 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 191.68 points, or 0.74%, at 25,969.58, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 16.52 points, or 0.58%, at 2,885.68. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 31.72 points, or 0.41%, at 7,858.67.

Technology stocks slipped 0.1%, pressured by declines inshares of Microsoft CorpMSFT.O and Autodesk IncADSK.O .

Shares of the AutoCAD software maker slumped 9%, the most onthe S&P 500, after the company cut its full-year earningsforecast. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25O2P4

Coty IncCOTY.N rose 4.5% after the cosmetics maker raisedits full-year revenue forecast, betting on a multi-yearturnaround plan that involves increased investments inadvertising and cost cuts. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25O2QT

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise CoHPE.N added 3.8%after the company beat profit estimates and raised its 2019adjusted earnings forecast. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25N4EN

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.91-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and by a 2.64-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded seven new 52-week highs and 38 newlows, while the Nasdaq recorded 19 new highs and 134 new lows. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru;Editing by Anil D'Silva and Arun Koyyur) ((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 2238780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130;))