US STOCKS-Wall Street rally halts as financial shares slide

Shutterstock photo





* Investors await Fed chair's speech on Friday

* Facebook falls on data policy changes, report of EU probe

* Home Depot rises after profit beat

By April Joyner

NEW YORK, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Financial shares led U.S.stocks lower on Tuesday to end a three-day rally as investorsawaited comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at theend of the week.

The S&P 500 financial index .SPSY dropped 1.2%, and thegroup weighed most heavily on the benchmark index among itsmajor sectors, which were almost all in the red.

Only consumer discretionary shares .SPLRCD posted gains, amodest 0.16% rise, as shares of Home Depot IncHD.N climbed4.4%. The home improvement retailer's quarterly earnings,reported before the market open, beat estimates. Shares of rivalLowe's Companies IncLOW.N also rose 3.4%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25G2FY

Prior to Tuesday's session, U.S. stocks had recovered mostof their losses from a steep sell-off on Wednesday, which wastriggered by a brief inversion of the yield curve between 2-yearand 10-year Treasuries, widely considered a harbinger of arecession. Reports of global stimulus efforts in China andGermany, along with the subsequent steepening of the yieldcurve, helped assuage recession fears.

The S&P 500 is now 3.8% shy of its record closing high inJuly after having fallen as much as 6.2% below that level.

With the major indexes having recovered much of last week'slosses, investors said they were now looking forward to Friday'sspeech from the Fed's Powell at the Jackson Hole centralbankers' conference for more clues on the course of monetarypolicy and interest rates.

"Everyone is waiting for Jackson Hole," said Jim Awad,senior managing director at Clearstead Advisors in New York."It's a wait-and-see attitude until Friday."

"We just got back a loss of 800 points," he said, referringto the Dow Jones Industrial Average's recovery from its declinelast Wednesday.

Hints on the U.S. central bank's plans may also be found inminutes from the Fed's July policy meeting, which will bereleased on Wednesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 106.46 points,or 0.41%, to 26,029.33, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 18.06 points, or0.62%, to 2,905.59 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped41.59 points, or 0.52%, to 7,961.23.

Facebook IncFB.O shares were the biggest drag on the S&P500. They dropped 1.2% as the company said it was tweaking itspolicies to allow users to see and control the data that otherwebsites and apps share with the social network to improvetargeted advertising. A Bloomberg report that its digitalcurrency Libra faces an anti-trust probe by the European Unionalso weighed on Facebook shares. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25G3CYurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25G3IC

Shares of Netflix IncNFLX.O fell 3.3% after Walt DisneyCo DIS.N announced its streaming service would launch inCanada and the Netherlands on November. Disney shares edged up0.2%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25G0JK

Medtronic PlcMDT.N shares rose 3.1%, among the biggestpercentage gains on the S&P 500, after the medical device makerraised its full-year adjusted profit forecast. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25G2L1

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a1.39-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.61-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

