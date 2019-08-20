US STOCKS-Wall Street rally ends as financial shares slide

Shutterstock photo





* Investors await Fed chair's speech on Friday

* Facebook, Netflix shares slide

* Home Depot, Medtronic rise after quarterly reports

NEW YORK, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Financial shares led U.S.stocks lower on Tuesday to end a three-day rally as investorsawaited comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at theend of the week.

The S&P 500 financial index .SPSY dropped 1.4% and thegroup weighed most heavily on the benchmark index among itsmajor sectors, which all registered losses.

Prior to Tuesday's session, U.S. stocks had recovered mostof their losses from a steep sell-off last Wednesday, which wastriggered by a brief inversion of the yield curve between 2-yearand 10-year Treasuries, widely considered a harbinger of arecession. Reports of stimulus efforts in China and Germany,along with the subsequent steepening of the yield curve, helpedassuage recession fears.

The S&P 500 is now 4.1% shy of its record closing high inJuly after having fallen as much as 6.2% below that level.

Investors said they were looking forward to Friday's speechfrom the Fed's Powell at the Jackson Hole central bankers'conference for more clues on the course of monetary policy andinterest rates. Hints on the U.S. central bank's plans may alsobe found in minutes from the Fed's July policy meeting, whichwill be released on Wednesday.

"Everyone is waiting for Jackson Hole," said Jim Awad,senior managing director at Clearstead Advisors in New York."It's a wait-and-see attitude until Friday."

The Fed's moves have drawn close attention as U.S. economicgrowth has moderated and the U.S.-China trade dispute hasweighed on business confidence. On Tuesday, President DonaldTrump said his administration was looking at cuts to payroll andcapital gains taxes. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25G112

Some investors said that such efforts, along with Trump'scalls for the Fed to lower rates, could signal waveringconfidence in the U.S. economy.

"It adds to the perception that there is concern," saidQuincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financialin Newark, New Jersey.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 173.35 points,or 0.66%, to 25,962.44, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 23.14 points, or0.79%, to 2,900.51 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped54.25 points, or 0.68%, to 7,948.56.

Shares of Netflix IncNFLX.O fell 3.4% after Walt DisneyCo DIS.N announced its streaming service would launch inCanada and the Netherlands in November. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25G0JK

Facebook IncFB.O shares dropped 1.3% as the company saidit was tweaking its policies to allow users to see and controlthe data that other websites and apps share with the socialnetwork to improve targeted advertising. A Bloomberg report thatFacebook's Libra digital currency faces an anti-trust probe bythe European Union also weighed on the shares. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25G3CYurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25G3IC

Home Depot IncHD.N shares climbed 4.4% to lead inpercentage gains on the S&P 500 after the home improvementretailer's quarterly earnings beat estimates. Shares of rivalLowe's Companies IncLOW.N also rose, up 3.0%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25G2FY

Medtronic PlcMDT.N shares rose 2.6%, also among thebiggest percentage gains on the S&P 500, after the medicaldevice maker raised its full-year adjusted profit forecast. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25G2L1

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a1.49-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.71-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 30 new 52-week highs and five new lows;the Nasdaq Composite recorded 45 new highs and 80 new lows.

