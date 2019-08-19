US STOCKS-Wall Street rallies on hopes of global economic stimulus

Shutterstock photo





* Indexes up: Dow 0.96%, S&P 1.21%, Nasdaq 1.35%

* China unveils interest rate reform; Germany hints atstimulus

* U.S. extends reprieve for Huawei

By April Joyner

NEW YORK, Aug 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks climbed on Mondayas reports of stimulus efforts in China and Germany calmed fearsof a severe downturn in the global economy that were stoked lastweek as bond yields fell.

The benchmark S&P 500 has recovered most of its lossesfollowing Wednesday's brief inversion of the yield curve between2-year and 10-year Treasuries, commonly viewed as an indicatorof a recession within the next two years. After falling nearly3% on Wednesday, the S&P 500 has risen for the last threesessions.

China's central bank unveiled a key interest rate reform onSaturday to help steer borrowing costs lower for companies. OnSunday, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz suggested thatBerlin could make available up to 50 billion euros ($55 billion)of extra spending. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25D048urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25E0BH

"Those are positive stories, and it's fostered a risk-onenvironment that has persisted throughout the day," said MichaelO'Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading in Greenwich,Connecticut. "Investors are glad to see that countries arerecognizing the risks out there."

After the market close, the Washington Post reported thatWhite House officials have discussed the possibility of atemporary payroll tax cut to spur the U.S. economy, joiningother global economic stimulus efforts. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25F13T

Stocks also received a boost as Washington extended by 90days the window during which China'sHuawei TechnologiesHWT.UL , blacklisted by the U.S. government in May, can buycomponents from U.S. companies to supply existing customers. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25F071

Shares of Apple IncAAPL.O rose 1.9% to provide thebiggest boost to the Nasdaq and the second-largest boost to theS&P 500 and the Dow. President Donald Trump said on Sunday thathe had spoken with Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook, who"made a good case" that tariffs could hurt Apple. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25E08M

The S&P 500 technology index rose 1.6%, while thePhiladelphia semiconductor index .SOX rose 1.9%.

"You're really seeing some of the trade-sensitive namesdoing better," said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officerof Independent Advisor Alliance in Charlotte, North Carolina."It's put a boost under risk assets today."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 249.78 points,or 0.96%, to 26,135.79, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 34.97 points,or 1.21%, to 2,923.65 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added106.82 points, or 1.35%, to 8,002.81.

All of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher. Energy shares .SPNY , which rose 2.1% as oil prices advanced, led S&P sectorsin percentage gains. Reflecting Monday's risk-on sentiment,defensive sectors such as real estate .SPLRCR and utilities .SPLRCU lagged the broader index in percentage gains.

Given concerns about economic growth, investors have lookedclosely for cues from the Federal Reserve on monetary policy. InJuly, the U.S. central bank cut interest rates for the firsttime in more than a decade.

Wednesday's release of minutes from the Fed's July policymeeting, as well as Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the JacksonHole symposium on Friday, might provide indications on whetherthe central bank will cut rates further, investors said.

Shares of Estee Lauder Cos IncEL.N jumped 12.5% to arecord high as the beauty company forecast full-year revenue andprofit above estimates, bolstered by booming demand for itspremium skincare products in the Asia-Pacific region. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25F2CL

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a2.81-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.45-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 57 new 52-week highs and one new low; theNasdaq Composite recorded 78 new highs and 60 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 6.28 billion shares, comparedto the 7.58 billion average for the full session over the last20 trading days. (Reporting by April Joyner; Additional reporting by Medha Singhand Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler, CynthiaOsterman and Sandra Maler) ((mailto:April.Joyner@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 7480;Reuters Messaging: april.joyner.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;Twitter: @aprjoy))