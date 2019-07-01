US STOCKS-Wall Street rallies as trade optimism lifts tech stocks

Shutterstock photo





* Trump says China trade talks 'back on track'

* Chipmakers surge on trade relief

* Casino operators rise on higher Macau revenue

* Indexes up: Dow 0.63%, S&P 0.81%, Nasdaq 1.17% (Updates prices, comments)

By Shreyashi Sanyal

July 1 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes rallied onMonday, with the S&P 500 hitting an all-time high, as technologystocks gained on growing optimism around U.S.-China trade talksand a likely reprieve for Chinese telecoms company Huawei.

The benchmark index .SPX hit an intraday high of 2,977.93earlier in the session, as the truce agreed upon at the G20summit boosted risk appetite.

"We're right back on track," U.S. President Donald Trumpsaid after the world's two largest economies agreed to restarttrade talks. Trump also offered concessions including no newtariffs and an easing of restrictions on Huawei Technologies CoLtd HWT.UL , while China agreed to make unspecified newpurchases of U.S. farm products. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2400C0

Tech stocks .SPLRCT , which are Wall Street's topperformers so far in 2019, jumped 1.57%, with heavyweight AppleInc's AAPL.O 2.5% gain providing the maximum support.

Chipmakers with a sizable revenue exposure to China jumped,fueling a 3% gain in the Philadelphia Semiconductor index .SOX . Huawei suppliers Intel CorpINTC.O rose 0.7%, whileMicron Technology IncMU.O surged 5.2%.

"The outcome between Xi and Trump was probably the best thatcould be expected," said Robert Pavlik, chief investmentstrategist and senior portfolio manager at SlateStone Wealth LLCsaid.

"Now with a trade truce and quite likely an eventual tradeagreement coming online, the technology space, which is heavilyconnected to Asia, would be an area of the market you want totake a bet on."

Stocks saw their steepest sell-off this year in May after abreakdown in the U.S.-China trade talks sparked concerns of aglobal economic slowdown.

But hopes that the Federal Reserve would cut interest ratesto preserve a strong run of U.S. economic growth helped the S&P500 and the Dow Jones index post their best June performance ingenerations.

Despite the latest development in talks, traders stillexpect the Fed's next move will be a rate cut at its July 30-31policy meeting. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2423OZ

At 11:06 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 167.07 points, or 0.63%, at 26,767.03 and the S&P 500 .SPX was up 23.70 points, or 0.81%, at 2,965.46.

The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 93.94 points, or 1.17%,at 8,100.18. Shares of Microsoft CorpMSFT.O , Alphabet IncGOOGL.O , NFLX.O and Amazon.com IncAMZN.O also boosted thetech-heavy index.

Gains on the Dow index were limited by a 0.7% drop in BoeingCo BA.N after a report that federal prosecutors had subpoenaedrecords relating to the production of the 787 Dreamliner inSouth Carolina. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N23Z6C4

A rise in oil prices lifted energy stocks .SPNY by about1%. OPEC and its allies looked set to extend supply cuts untilat least the end of 2019 at their meeting in Vienna this week. O/R

Wynn Resorts LtdWYNN.O jumped 7.2%, the most on the S&P,as gambling revenue in the Chinese territory of Macau rose morethan expected in June. Shares of peers Melco Resorts &Entertainment LtdMLCO.O and Las Vegas Sands CorpLVS.N alsorose. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nAZN00S258

Coty IncCOTY.N tumbled 17.1%, falling the most on theS&P, after the company said it would overhaul its operations andwrite down about $3 billion in value of its brands acquired fromProcter & Gamble Co PG.N . urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24234B

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.19-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and by a 1.88-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 57 new 52-week highs and one newlow, while the Nasdaq recorded 108 new highs and 14 new lows. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Uday Sampath in Bengaluru;Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila) ((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780 ;Reuters Messaging:Shreyashi.Sanyal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))