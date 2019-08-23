US STOCKS-Wall Street plunges as U.S.-China trade war intensifies

Shutterstock photo





* Trump calls on U.S. companies to exit China

* China unveils retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods

* Powell says will "act as appropriate" to support growth

* All 3 major U.S. stock indexes post 4th straight weeklydeclines

* Indexes down: Dow 2.37%, S&P 2.59%, Nasdaq 3% (Updates to market close)

By Stephen Culp

NEW YORK, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Wall Street tumbled on Fridayafter the U.S.-China trade war escalated in dramatic fashion,with President Donald Trump demanding that American companiesseek alternatives to doing business with China after Beijingannounced its own slate of retaliatory measures.

All three major U.S. stock indexes ended the session sharplylower, posting their fourth consecutive weekly declines.

The latest exchanges in the long-running tariff rowtriggered a broad-based sell-off that hit shares of companieswith high exposure to China the hardest, such as chipmakers andother top technology names. Dow Jones Industrials componentsIntel Corp INTC.O and Apple IncAAPL.O dropped 3.9% and4.6%, respectively.

The developments overshadowed a highly anticipated speechfrom U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, in which hereiterated a pledge the central bank would "act as appropriate"to support the economy, but he stopped short of committing tothe series of rapid-fire rate cuts Trump has been demanding.

Trump's tweeted response to the speech labeled Powell an"enemy."

"(Trump) seems to be irate that China reacted to what theU.S. has done and is basically having a mini-tantrum and isangry at everybody," said David Katz, chief investment officerat Matrix Asset Advisors in New York. "He's angry at China, he'strying to put the blame on the market and the economy onPowell."

"But at this point, it's very clear ... that the issues thathave been coming to fruition of late with the economy and theslowdown are all trade-related and have very little to do withthe Fed," Katz added.

Bernard Baumohl, managing director and chief globaleconomist at the Economic Outlook Group in Princeton, agreed.

"The biggest folly is the belief that lowering interestrates by 25 or 50 bp will do anything to revive the economy,"Baumohl said. "Don't ask the Federal Reserve to bail out theeconomy, because they're not going to be able to do it thistime."

The escalating U.S.-China trade dispute has emerged as amajor tripping point for the market in recent weeks. Fridaymarked the third decline of more than 2% for the S&P 500 so farin August, and the benchmark index has now shed 5.8% in the lastfour weeks.

Yields for 2-year and 10-year U.S. Treasuries enteredinversion territory, a classic recessionary red flag. The curvehas traded in and out of inversion for the past three days. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25J1EN

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 623.34 points,or 2.37%, to 25,628.9, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 75.84 points, or2.59%, to 2,847.11 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped239.62 points, or 3%, to 7,751.77.

All 11 major sectors in the S&P 500 ended the session innegative territory. Energy .SPNY and technology .SPLRCT werethe biggest percentage losers, both sliding more than 3%.

Trade-sensitive chipmakers dropped on the bellicose traderhetoric, with the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index .SOX dipping 4.4%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25J101

Specialty retailer Foot Locker IncFL.N plummeted 18.9% onthe heels of disappointing second-quarter results. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25J2TQ

Computer hardware company HP IncHPQ.N announced thedeparture of chief executive officer Dion Weisler and forecastlower-than-expected fourth quarter profit, sending its sharesdown 5.9%.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a4.52-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 5.27-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 33 new 52-week highs and 38 new lows; theNasdaq Composite recorded 38 new highs and 195 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 8.07 billion shares, comparedwith the 7.58 billion average over the last 20 trading days.

