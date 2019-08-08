US STOCKS-Wall Street on the rise for third day after upbeat data

Shutterstock photo





* Dow up 0.6%, S&P 1%, Nasdaq 1.4%

* Kraft Heinz slumps after pulling FY forecast

* AMD lands Alphabet, Twitter as customers

* Lyft, Uber jump on pricing hints (Changes comment, adds details; Updates prices)

By Medha Singh and Arjun Panchadar

Aug 8 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks surged on Thursday asbetter-than-expected domestic and Chinese data as well as afirming yuan offered some relief to investors alarmed by a weekof blow and counterblow between Beijing and Washington overtrade.

In corporate newsflow, Kraft Heinz sank 15% after it pulledits full-year forecast and wrote down the value of severalbusiness units by over $1 billion, capping a rough few monthsfor the company and making it the S&P's biggest decliner.

U.S. data pointed to a robust labor market as the number ofAmericans filing applications for unemployment benefitsunexpectedly fell last week, allaying some worries about arecession and helping U.S. Treasury yields rise. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25319UUS/

That followed better than expected export numbers out ofChina and some improvement for the country's yuan currency,whose slide over the weekend spurred Wall Street's worst day sofar this year on Monday. CNY/urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24Y38Y

"It is a little bit calmer in terms of U.S.-China rhetoricand the focus is on better-than-feared global economic data,"said Yousef Abbasi, global market strategist at INTL FCStone inNew York.

"It's a broad-based rally and that's a concern because youdon't want investors buying ... just to chase this market higherif they are afraid they are missing a move."

The turbulence of the past week follows some hefty falls inMay and casts further doubt on the durability of a decade-longrally in shares as President Donald Trump's trade war raised thespectre of a slide back into recession.

All the main S&P sector were higher on Thursday withtechnology shares .SPLRCT providing the biggest boost andputting the S&P 500 on course for its third day of gains,leaving it around 4% off a record closing high hit last month.

Symantec CorpSYMC.O jumped 12.6% after sources saidchipmaker Broadcom IncAVGO.O was in advanced talks to buy thecybersecurity company's enterprise business. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2535LQ

Advanced Micro Devices IncAMD.O gained 13.7% after thechipmaker launched its second generation of its processor chipand said that it had landed Alphabet Inc'sGOOGL.OGoogle andTwitter Inc TWTR.N as customers. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2531SF

Lyft IncLYFT.O also advanced 3.6% after the ride hailingservice raised its outlook for the year and hinted at the end ofits cut-throat price war with Uber Technologies IncUBER.N .Uber, due to report after the bell and a high-profile losersince its market launch this year, rose 6.5%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2531G5

Shares of Walt Disney CoDIS.N also rose 1.3% after CreditSuisse upgraded its shares to "outperform" with one eye on theimmiment U.S. launch of video streaming service Disney+.

At 11:13 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 161.46 points, or 0.62%, at 26,168.53, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 30.13 points, or 1.04%, at 2,914.11. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 112.50 points, or 1.43%, at 7,975.33.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 3.75-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and by a 3.30-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 22 new 52-week highs and two newlows, while the Nasdaq recorded 53 new highs and 60 new lows. (Reporting by Medha Singh and Arjun Panchadar in BengaluruEditing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Anil D'Silva) ((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780,outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs))

