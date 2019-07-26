US STOCKS-Wall Street nears record high on upbeat earnings, GDP data

Shutterstock photo





* U.S. Q2 GDP growth slows to 2.1%, but tops estimates

* Twitter gains after Q2 revenue beat

* Alphabet surges on upbeat Q2 results

* Indexes up: Dow 0.12%, S&P 0.47%, Nasdaq 0.94% (Updates to open)

By Amy Caren Daniel

July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks inched closer to recordlevels on Friday, boosted by robust earnings from Google-ownerAlphabet and Intel, and data that showed the domestic economyslowed lesser than expected in the second quarter.

The Commerce Department said GDP increased at a 2.1%annualized rate in the second quarter, higher than a 1.8% ratethat economists polled by Reuters forecast. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24Q0LF

Hopes that the Federal Reserve will cut rates by at least 25basis points at its policy meeting at the end of this month havepowered a solid run in stocks this month, helping Wall Streetscale record levels.

The S&P 500 .SPX and Nasdaq .IXIC indexes are now withinstriking distance of another all time high.

"This is just what the market needed, not so soft that theeconomy is slowing down precipitously and not so strong that theFed is going to reverse course," said Art Hogan, chief marketstrategist at National Securities in New York.

"We expected bad earnings and bad GDP numbers, but an upsideon both is something markets are going to embrace today."

Alphabet IncGOOGL.O jumped 11.3%, the most on the S&P 500index, after its quarterly results beat estimates, easinginvestor concerns about growth challenges faced by its Googleadvertising business. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24Q4XK

Twitter IncTWTR.N jumped 8.3% after it postedbetter-than-expected second-quarter revenue and an uptick indaily users who see advertisements on the site. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24R2YA

Their upbeat earnings pushed the communication servicessector .SPLRCL up 3.22%, the most among S&P sectors.

At 9:45 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI wasup 33.77 points, or 0.12%, at 27,174.75, the S&P 500 .SPX wasup 14.23 points, or 0.47%, at 3,017.90. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 77.56 points, or 0.94%, at 8,316.11.

Two weeks into the second-quarter earnings season, about 75%of the 185 S&P 500 companies that have reported so far havetopped profit estimates, according to Refinitiv data.

Among other stocks, McDonald's CorpMCD.N jumped as muchas 2.1% to a record high after beating quarterly salesexpectations at established U.S. restaurants. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24R36W

Intel CorpINTC.O rose 1% after the chipmaker gave anupbeat current-quarter forecast and raised its full-year revenueguidance, allaying concerns about a global chip slowdown andcurbs on U.S. sales to China'sHuawei Technologies CoHWT.UL . urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24Q4XO

A decliner was Amazon.com IncAMZN.O , which fell 2.3%after the online retailer reported its first profit miss in twoyears and said income would slump in the current quarter. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24Q4XS

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.97-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and a 2.37-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq

The S&P index recorded 25 new 52-week highs and two newlows, while the Nasdaq recorded 59 new highs and 33 new lows.