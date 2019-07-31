US STOCKS-Wall Street muted, awaits Fed policy statement

Shutterstock photo





* Modest drop in U.S. interest rates widely expected

* Fed set to release policy statement at 2 p.m. EDT

By Shreyashi Sanyal and Karina Dsouza

July 31 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks treaded water on Wednesday,as investors awaited an almost certain cut in interest rates bythe Federal Reserve and hints on whether it could open the doorto further easing in monetary policy.

With a quarter-percentage-point reduction in borrowing costswidely expected, focus will be on Fed Chairman Jerome Powell'scomment on why the move was necessary and what comes next. TheFed is set to release its policy statement at 2 p.m. EDT (1800GMT). urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24U1IZ

Investors are looking beyond the 25-basis-point cut andquestioning whether this might be an insurance cut or a shift inmonetary policy, said Art Hogan, chief market strategist atNational Securities in New York.

Wall Street's main indexes have had a strong run since asteep selloff in May, with the S&P 500 index .SPX now up 20%for the year on hopes that a modest rate cut would help combatslowing growth and boost tame inflation.

"There are a lot of risks on the horizon and the Fed intheir shift in policy may now be willing to be more proactivethan reactive," said Justin Boller portfolio manager at LiquidStrategies in Atlanta, Georgia.

Offering support to the main indexes was Apple Inc'sAAPL.O 3.78% gain after the iPhone maker beat quarterly profitand revenue expectations, and forecast strong sales for thecurrent quarter, easing concerns around the impact of theU.S.-China trade war. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24V1D2

This helped the technology sector .SPLRCT rise 0.15%, buta 8.43% slide in shares of Advanced Micro Devices IncAMD.O capped gains.

The semiconductor maker forecast third-quarter revenue belowexpectations, hit by lower demand for its chips used in gamingconsoles, pushing the Philadelphia Semiconductor index .SOX down 1.58%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24V561

The United States and China wrapped up trade talks that bothsides described as "constructive," including discussions overfurther Chinese purchases of American farm goods and anagreement to reconvene in September. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24W0U0

At 12:50 p.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI wasup 0.83 points, or flat, at 27,198.85 and the S&P 500 .SPX wasup 0.76 points, or 0.03%, at 3,013.94.

The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 9.96 points, or 0.12%,at 8,283.58.

Electronic Arts IncEA.O jumped 4.8%, after the video gamepublisher posted a quarterly revenue beat, riding on thecontinued success of its battle royale game "Apex Legends". urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24V51W

Beer maker Molson Coors Brewing CoTAP.N slid 6.9%, afterits quarterly net sales and profit missed estimates on weakdemand. The company also said its Chief Executive Officer MarkHunter was retiring. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24W477

Corporate earnings have been robust so far. Nearly 300 ofall S&P 500 companies have reported second-quarter results and 74.7% have topped profit estimates, according to Refinitiv data.

The ADP National Employment Report showed private employersadded 156,000 jobs in July, above economists' expectations andsupporting the view of a firm domestic labor market. This comesahead of the Labor Department's more comprehensive monthlynon-farm payrolls data due Friday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nN9N1OC02J

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.45-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and by a 1.44-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 30 new 52-week highs and two newlows, while the Nasdaq recorded 98 new highs and 50 new lows.