US STOCKS-Wall Street muted as trade optimism fades

July 2 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were subduedon Tuesday, as a trade truce-fueled relief rally in the previoussession fizzled out after the United States threatenedadditional tariffs on European goods.

Washington's proposed tariffs on $4 billion of additional EUgoods in a long-running dispute over aircraft subsidies camejust as trade tensions with China seemed to be easing andunnerved investors. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2421KN

The threat of new EU tariffs adds to the lack of clarityaround global trade and will be in the back of investors' minds,said Eric Wiegand, a senior portfolio manager at U.S. BankWealth Management in New York.

Wiegand also said markets could see heightened volatility onWednesday due to thin trading volumes ahead of the July Fourthholiday.

Adding to the downbeat mood was a clutch of weakmanufacturing data from around the world that rekindled globalgrowth fears.

The concerns triggered a drop in crude prices despite anagreement among oil producers to extend supply cuts and pushedthe energy sector .SPNY down 1.58%, the biggest drag onmarkets. O/R

The S&P 500 index .SPX hit a record high on Monday afterWashington and Beijing agreed over the weekend to resume tradetalks after negotiations broke down in May. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2400C0

The breakdown had triggered the worst monthly performancethis year, but markets have since recouped most of their losseson hopes that the Federal Reserve would be more accommodative tocounter a slowing global economy.

Market participants still expect the Fed to cut interestrates at its July 30-31 policy meeting, despite the latestdevelopments in trade talks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 5.5 points, or0.02%, to 26,722.93 and the S&P 500 .SPX gained 2.04 points,or 0.07%, to 2,966.37.

The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 0.17 points, or 0%, to8,091.34.

Investors will track the monthly jobs report on Friday,which is expected to show that the private sector added 160,000jobs in June, after a sharp slowdown in jobs growth in May.

Among stocks, Automatic Data ProcessingADP.O slipped 4%,after market sources said brokerage Jefferies is re-offering 8million of the company's shares at a discount. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2430AN

L3Harris TechnologiesLHX.N gained 3.4%, the most on theS&P 500, after Jefferies added the defense contractor to its toppicks for aerospace and defense electronics for the second halfof 2019.

Oil majors Exxon Mobil CorpXOM.N and Chevron CorpCVX.N declined more than 1% each. O/R

Gilead Sciences IncGILD.O rose 1.4% after the drugmakersaid it will submit a new drug application for its arthritisdrug to the FDA this year. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2432WP

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.04-to-1 ratioon the NYSE. Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a1.39-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

