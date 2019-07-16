US STOCKS-Wall Street muted after mixed bank earnings

Shutterstock photo





* J.B. Hunt jumps after strong DCS performance

* Banking index marginally down

* Goldman Sachs rises after profit beat

* Indexes: Dow up 0.02%, S&P down 0.05%, Nasdaq off 0.05% (Updates to open)

By Medha Singh

July 16 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes treaded water onTuesday as Wall Street's big banks swung between gains andlosses after their quarterly results drew mixed reactions frominvestors.

JPMorgan, the largest U.S. bank by assets, beat profitestimates but interest margin slipped, triggering concerns oflower interest rates hurting bank profits, a day after CitigroupInc C.N reported a similar drop.

JPM shares were marginally higher in volatile trade afterslipping as much as 1% during the session. The S&P banking index .SPXBK was down 0.23%.

Goldman SachsGS.N rose 2.4% and Wells FargoWFC.N gained 0.5% after the banks reported quarterly profit thattopped estimates. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24H2JHurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24G2JG

"Investors are closely watching whether the changinginterest rate environment will impact net interest incomeguidance," said Jason Benowitz, senior portfolio manager at theRoosevelt Investment Group Inc in New York.

Hopes of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve asearly as this month to cushion the economy from any slowdown dueto trade tensions have helped Wall Street's three main indexesscale fresh record highs in July.

As earnings season gathers steam this week, investors willbe closely watching for indications of how a protractedU.S.-China trade war has hurt the quarterly profits andforecasts of companies.

Profit at S&P 500 companies is likely to dip 0.3%, whichwould be the first quarterly drop in three years, according toRefinitiv IBES data.

"We're going to need extraordinarily good news in order tokeep the market rallying at a fast pace. It will be reallydifficult to do that until we get into the full earningsseason," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at SpartanCapital Securities in New York. J.B. Hunt Transport Services IncJBHT.O jumped 8.9%, themost among S&P 500 companies, after the transport and logisticsprovider posted strong quarterly performance in its secondbiggest unit DCS. The gains also boosted the Dow Jones transportindex .DJT 2.15% higher.

At 9:54 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI wasup 6.28 points, or 0.02%, at 27,365.44, the S&P 500 .SPX wasdown 1.60 points, or 0.05%, at 3,012.70 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 4.54 points, or 0.05%, at 8,253.64.

Dow Industrials member .DJIJohnson & JohnsonJNJ.N hiked its full-year operational sales forecast as strong demandfor its cancer drugs Darzalex and Imbruvica. Its shares fell1.4% . urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24H2IQ

Economic data was a bright spot. A Commerce Departmentreport showed retail sales increased more than expected in June,while a Federal Reserve report showed U.S. manufacturing outputaccelerated in June, climbing for the second straight month. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24G0J9urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNSGIEF75

"It's important that we get macro news that suggests we'renot heading towards a recession due to the trade war," Cardillosaid.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.11-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and for a 1.09-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.11-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and for a 1.09-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 40 new 52-week highs and one newlows, while the Nasdaq recorded 38 new highs and 30 new lows. (Reporting by Medha Singh and Uday Sampath in Bengaluru;Editing by Arun Koyyur)