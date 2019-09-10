US STOCKS-Wall Street mixed as investors flee growth for value

Shutterstock photo





* China producer prices notch biggest drop in 3 years

* Tech stocks weigh on S&P 500, Nasdaq

* Ford falls as Moody's downgrades bonds to junk

* Treasury yields hit four-week highs

* Dow up 0.28%, S&P up 0.03%, Nasdaq off 0.04% (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and commentsto market close)

By Stephen Culp

NEW YORK, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended littlechanged on Tuesday, with a rally in energy and industrial sharescountering a drop in the technology and real estate sectors asinvestors favored value over growth.

Industrials pulled the blue-chip Dow slightly higher and ledthe bellwether S&P 500's nominal advance, while the tech-heavyNasdaq posted its third straight decline.

"The shift towards value-oriented names has been going on,"said Robert Pavlik, chief investment strategist, seniorportfolio manager at SlateStone Wealth LLC in New York. "Peopleare looking for areas of the market that may make sense andlooking to get less risk in their portfolio."

China producer prices fell last month at their sharpest pacein three years, hit by Beijing's trade war with Washington. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25Z0LX

China is expected to buy more agricultural products toposition itself for a better trade deal, according to a reportfrom the South China Morning Post. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFWN2610AW

The underwhelming data from China weighed ontariff-sensitive technology stocks .SPLRCT , which fell 0.5%

Investors expect the U.S. Federal Reserve and the EuropeanCentral Bank to cut rates to bolster the global economy.Germany's finance minister suggested the nation was prepared tofight a possible recession with a stimulus package. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N2612DJ

"A lot of people are looking to the Fed and other centralbanks to lower interest rates," said Pavlik. "But think aboutit, if they're cutting rates it means their economies aren'tvery good. It's a misguided logic."

The news from Germany, along with easing U.S.-China tensionssent U.S. Treasury yields to four-week highs, tracking Germanbonds. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2610SR

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 73.92 points,or 0.28%, to 26,909.43, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 0.96 points,or 0.03%, to 2,979.39 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped3.28 points, or 0.04%, to 8,084.16.

Of the 11 major sectors in the S&P 500, six ended thesession higher, with energy .SPNY and industrials seeing thebiggest percentage gains.

Interest rate-sensitive real estate stocks .SPLRCR werethe biggest percentage losers, dropping 1.4% .

Apple IncAAPL.O edged up 1.2% after announcing the Nov. 1launch date for its streaming service Apple TV+, and unveiledits latest iPhone and Watch updates. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2610X7

Wendy's CoWEN.O dropped 10.2 after the fast food chainprojected a drop in full-year 2019 adjusted earnings. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N2603ZQ

Wendy's rival McDonald's Inc MCD.N announced it would buySilicon Valley start-up Apprente. Its stock dipped 3.5% and wasthe biggest drag on the Dow.

Ford Motor Co'sF.N shares fell 1.3% after Moody'sdowngraded the automaker's bond rating to junk. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2610GO

Mallinckrodt PlcMNK.N , beset by opioid litigationuncertainties, announced it would sell BioVectra Inc to privateequity firm H.I.G. Capital for up to $250 million, sending thedrugmaker's shares surging 84.8%.

Francesca's Holdings CorpFRAN.O shot up 101.6% after thespecialty retailer posted better-than-expected second quarterresults. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N2612P6

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by a1.36-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.78-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 15 new 52-week highs and two new lows;the Nasdaq Composite recorded 42 new highs and 38 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 8.05 billion shares, comparedwith the 6.86 billion average over the last 20 trading days.

