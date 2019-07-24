Quantcast

US STOCKS-Wall Street mixed as chip rally counters dismal Caterpillar, Boeing earnings

By Reuters

* Boeing falls after reporting $3 bln Q2 loss

* Caterpillar slips on lower quarterly earnings

* Big Tech faces broad Justice Dept antitrust probe

* Dow down 0.44%, S&P flat, Nasdaq up 0.13% (Changes comment, updates prices)

By Amy Caren Daniel

July 24 (Reuters) - U.S. indexes were off their session lowson Wednesday as a rally in semiconductor stocks on reassuringcomments from Texas Instruments on global chip demand bluntedthe impact of weak earnings from bellwethers Boeing andCaterpillar.

Trade-sensitive Caterpillar IncCAT.N dropped 4.1%following disappointing earnings on weak sales in China, andhigher production and restructuring costs. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24P0AR

Boeing CoBA.N slipped 2% after the world's largestplanemaker posted its biggest loss in decades on the back ofthis year's grounding of its best-selling 737 MAX planes aftertwo deadly crashes. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24P2WJ

The bleak earnings dragged the blue-chip Dow index .DJI down more than 100 points, but the rise in chipmakers helped theS&P 500 .SPX and Nasdaq .IXIC indexes to trade flat toslightly higher.

"Caterpillar's results are a reflection of the strugglingmanufacturing side and weak business spending," said SteveChiavarone, a portfolio manager at Federated Investors in NewYork.

Texas Instruments IncTXN.O jumped 8.1% after the companyhinted that a global slowdown in microchip demand would not beas long as feared, powering a 2.1% rise in the Philadelphia chipindex .SOX to a record high. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24O473

"Texas Instruments greatly reflects the growing prospects ofthe industry at large," Chiavarone said.

The broader technology sector .SPLRCT rose 0.16%, andprovided the biggest support to markets.

Two weeks into the earnings season for which investors havedialed down expectations, about 77% of the 138 S&P 500 companiesthat have reported so far have topped earnings estimates,according to Refinitiv data.

Overall profits, however, are now expected to fall 0.1%,compared with prior estimate of a rise of about 1%.

At 10:58 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down120.83 points, or 0.44%, at 27,228.36, the S&P 500 was up 1.08points, or 0.04%, at 3,006.55. The Nasdaq Composite was up 10.49points, or 0.13%, at 8,261.90.

United Parcel Service IncUPS.N climbed 8.8%, the biggestpercentage gainer on the S&P 500 index, after the world'sbiggest package delivery company reported a better-than-expectedquarterly profit. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24P350

Also weighing on sentiment was the U.S. Justice Department'sannouncement of a broad antitrust investigation into big techcompanies.

The DoJ did not identify specific companies, but the termsof the review pointed to Alphabet IncGOOGL.O , Amazon.com IncAMZN.O and Facebook IncFB.O . Their shares fell between 0.3%and 0.6%.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.83-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and by a 1.39-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 28 new 52-week highs and no new low,while the Nasdaq recorded 51 new highs and 70 new lows. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel and Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru;editing by Patrick Graham, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and SrirajKalluvila) ((Amy.CarenDaniel@thomsonreuters.com ; within U.S.+1-646-223-8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 9250 ; ReutersMessaging: Amy.CarenDaniel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))





Earnings Calendar