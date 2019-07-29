US STOCKS-Wall Street mixed as Amazon, Facebook weigh

Shutterstock photo





* Fed policy meeting to start on Tuesday

* U.S.-China trade negotiators meet in Shanghai

* Dow up 0.17%, S&P 500 off 0.19%, Nasdaq down 0.57% (Updates to late afternoon, changes dateline, byline)

By Stephen Culp

NEW YORK, July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks backed away fromrecord highs on Monday as investors looked forward to aninterest rate cut from the U.S. Federal Reserve and for signs ofprogress from Shanghai, where U.S.-China trade negotiations areunderway.

Amazom.com Inc AMZN.O and Facebook IncFB.O weighedheaviest on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq after the indexes endedlast week at new closing peaks.

Market participants girded themselves for an eventful week,with the FOMC meeting, ongoing U.S.-China trade talks and nearlya third of the companies in the S&P 500 reporting second-quarterresults.

The Fed, watchful of languid inflation and signs of economicsoftness arising from tariff disputes, is expected to lowerinterest rates for the first time in a decade at the conclusionof its two-day monetary policy meeting, which convenes onTuesday.

"The Fed announcement is going to be key, especially the Fedoutlook," said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment strategist atInverness Counsel in New York.

The central bank is "beginning to accept the idea that thesuccess of these (U.S.-China trade) negotiations will be modestat best and will cut rates in order to perpetuate the economicexpansion," Ghriskey added.

U.S. negotiators are meeting their Chinese counterparts inShanghai this week in an effort to find a path toward resolvingthe long-running, market-rattling trade war between the world'stwo largest economies. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24R1PQ

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 46.69 points,or 0.17%, to 27,239.14, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 5.85 points, or0.19%, to 3,020.01 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped47.21 points, or 0.57%, to 8,283.00.

Nine of the 11 major sectors in the S&P 500 were in the red,with consumer discretionary .SPLRCD and communicationsservices .SPLRCL seeing largest percentage losses.

With second-quarter earnings season approaching the halfwaymark, 76.1% of companies having reported have beaten consensusestimates, according to Refinitiv data.

"There have been a lot of positive surprises, so while wemay end up with a negative quarter, overall it won't be as badas feared," Ghriskey said.

Mylan NV'sMYL.O shares jumped 12.5% after the genericdrugmaker confirmed reports that it was combining with PfizerInc's PFE.N Upjohn unit that sells its off-patent brandedmedicines, a move that brings blockbuster treatments Viagra,EpiPen and Lipitor under one umbrella. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24U2ON

Pfizer shares slipped 2.1% after the company lowered itsfull-year profit and revenue forecasts in anearlier-than-expected release of its quarterly results timed togo with the deal announcement. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24U3AL

Ride-hailing company Lyft IncLYFT.O dipped 2.3% as CNBCreported Chief Operating Officer Jon McNeill is leaving.

Starbucks CorpSBUX.O fell below Friday's record high,dropping 1.3% after J.P.Morgan downgraded the coffee chain'sstock to "neutral," saying its valuation has become "beyondstretched." urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24U2NZ

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a1.11-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.56-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a1.11-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.56-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 35 new 52-week highs and 3 new lows; theNasdaq Composite recorded 59 new highs and 94 new lows.