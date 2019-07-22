US STOCKS-Wall Street mixed ahead of major earnings, key central bank meetings

Shutterstock photo





(For a live blog on the U.S. stock market, click LIVE/ ortype LIVE/ in a news window.)

* U.S. trade negotiators likely to visit China next week-SCMP

* Micron jumps on report of Goldman upgrade

* Tech stocks only gainers among major S&P sectors

* Dow down 0.13%, S&P up 0.07%, Nasdaq up 0.46% (Changes comment, updates prices)

By Amy Caren Daniel

July 22 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 index pared early gains totread water on Monday, as investors awaited key central bankmeetings for direction on the path of interest rates andearnings from marquee names including Facebook and Amazon thatare set to report this week.

Shares of Boeing CoBA.N fell 1.3% after rating agencyFitch revised its outlook on the planemaker to "negative' from"stable", pressuring the blue-chip Dow index .DJI , while thetech-heavy Nasdaq was lifted by chipmakers.

"Markets are struggling to hold early gains as investorsstart to fret about key upcoming central bank meetings. The mainfocus on an otherwise quiet day is what the ECB and the Fed willdo," said Chris Beauchamp, an analyst at London-based tradingplatform IG.

The European Central Bank meets on Thursday and moneymarkets are pricing in a more than 50% chance of a 10 basispoint cut in interest rates. Federal Reserve officials are setto meet next week, where they are widely expected to lower ratesby at least 25 bps.

Hopes of an interest rate cut have helped Wall Street's mainindexes recover from a slump in May and hit record levels.

The technology index .SPLRCT rose 1.04% and was the onlymajor S&P sector trading higher, while the Philadelphia chipindex rose 1.77%.

Chip stocks were lifted on news that White House economicadviser Larry Kudlow will host a meeting with executives ofsemiconductor and software companies on Monday to discuss a U.S.ban on sales to China'sHuawei TechnologiesHWT.UL . urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24K1DH

Second-quarter earnings have been mixed so far, with majorbanks raising concerns about profit growth in a low interestrate environment. Microsoft CorpMSFT.O and InternationalBusiness Machines IBM.N on the other hand have reportedbetter-than-expected earnings.

"We have had our first week of earnings season and theoverall results have been much better than feared ... we liketechnology this earnings season," said Art Hogan, chief marketstrategist at National Securities in New York.

About 30% of S&P 500 companies are set to report resultsthis week and profits at the companies are now estimated to riseabout 1%, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Facebook IncFB.O , Amazon.com IncAMZN.O andGoogle-parent Alphabet IncGOOGL.O are reporting betweenWednesday and Thursday.

At 11:29 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 35.43 points, or 0.13%, at 27,118.77, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 2.02 points, or 0.07%, at 2,978.63. The NasdaqComposite .IXIC was up 37.73 points, or 0.46%, at 8,184.22.

On the trade front, the South China Morning Post reportedU.S. trade negotiators will likely visit China next week fortheir first face-to-face talk with Chinese officials since theG20 meeting. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24N2RZ

Among other stocks, Halliburton CoHAL.N rose 6.8%, themost among S&P 500 companies, after the oilfield servicesprovider's second-quarter profit beat analysts' estimates. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24N2DB

Micron Technology IncMU.O was up 3.3%, after GoldmanSachs upgraded its shares to "buy".

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.15-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and for a 1.18-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded three new 52-week highs and four newlows, while the Nasdaq recorded 37 new highs and 76 new lows. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Additionalreporting by Karina Dsouza; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and AnilD'Silva) ((Amy.CarenDaniel@thomsonreuters.com ; within U.S.+1-646-223-8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 9250 ; ReutersMessaging: Amy.CarenDaniel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics