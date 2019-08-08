US STOCKS-Wall Street jumps, with tech leading the advance

Shutterstock photo





* Kraft Heinz slumps after pulling FY forecast

* Symantec gains on Broadcom talks report

* Lyft, Uber jump on hints of end to price war

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, Aug 8 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks jumped on Thursday,led by a more than 2% gain in technology shares, whilebetter-than-expected economic data in the United States andChina helped to offset worries about the trade war.

The S&P 500 technology sector .SPLRCT , which was at theheart of the recent selloff, provided the biggest boost to thebenchmark S&P 500 index, which was on course for its third dayof gains.

Advanced Micro Devices IncAMD.O gained 14.7% after thechipmaker launched its second generation of processor chip andsaid that it had landed Alphabet Inc'sGOOGL.OGoogle andTwitter Inc TWTR.N as customers. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2531SF

Symantec CorpSYMC.O jumped 11.6% after sources saidchipmaker Broadcom IncAVGO.O was in advanced talks to buy thecybersecurity company's enterprise business. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2535LQ

"The overnight action was positive. That, along with thebounceback yesterday, gave us a nice tailwind coming into themarket today, both for high-frequency traders who were buyingthe trend and also for bargain hunters who had seen stocks thatwere on the watchlist come down to a level that lookedattractive," said Bucky Hellwig, senior vice president at BB&TWealth Management in Birmingham, Alabama.

"So we've seen a lot of the tech names pop after they gothammered. There's money coming back into those because investorshave decided it created an opportunity."

U.S. data pointed to a robust labor market as the number ofAmericans filing applications for unemployment benefitsunexpectedly fell last week, allaying some worries about arecession and helping U.S. Treasury yields rise. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25319U

That followed better-than-expected export numbers out ofChina and some improvement for the country's yuan currency,whose slide over the weekend spurred Wall Street's worst day sofar this year on Monday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24Y38Y

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 285.32 points,or 1.1%, to 26,292.39, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 45.67 points,or 1.58%, to 2,929.65 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added154.78 points, or 1.97%, to 8,017.61.

On the down side, Kraft Heinz sank after it pulled itsfull-year forecast and wrote down the value of several businessunits by over $1 billion, capping a rough few months for thecompany.

Lyft IncLYFT.O advanced 4.1% after the ride-hailingservice raised its annual outlook and hinted at the end of itsprice war with Uber Technologies IncUBER.N . Uber, due toreport after the bell and a high-profile loser since its marketlaunch this year, rose 7.5%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2531G5

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a4.32-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 3.52-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 38 new 52-week highs and 2 new lows; theNasdaq Composite recorded 77 new highs and 84 new lows.