US STOCKS-Wall Street jumps on German stimulus hopes

By Stephen Culp

NEW YORK, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Technology shares led WallStreet's advance on Friday as a waning bond rally and news ofpotential German economic stimulus brought buyers back to themarket at the close of a turbulent week.

While all three major U.S. stock averages were sharplyhigher, they are still on track to post their third straightweekly declines, having been battered since Monday byaccelerating U.S.-China trade animosity, simmering geopoliticaltensions and signals from the bond market that sparked fears ofimminent recession.

Germany's coalition government is willing to suspend itsbalanced budget rule and take on debt, according to Der Spiegelmagazine, raising hopes that Europe's largest economy couldsteer itself away from recession and cooling worries over aglobal economic slowdown, for now. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25C3I1

"Germany's willingness to shift away from long-heldpractices magnifies the fact that the level of economicuncertainty throughout Europe is quite high," said David Carter,chief investment officer at Lenox Wealth Advisors in New York.

"It's a bit like the Fed lowering rates more than expected,"Carter added. "Great headline, but further analysis mayeventually create uncertainty and weaken markets."

German stimulus hopes helped the benchmark 10-year U.S.Treasury yield rise from three-year lows, closing the book on afraught week which saw 10-year yields dip below those oftwo-year notes, a classic recessionary red flag. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25C0NX

Rising bond yields gave a boost to rate-sensitive banks,sending the S&P 500 Banks index .SPXBK up 2.7%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 275.17 points,or 1.08%, to 25,854.56, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 39.7 points,or 1.39%, to 2,887.3 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added130.42 points, or 1.68%, to 7,897.04.

All 11 major sectors of the S&P 500 were firmly in theblack, with financials .SPSY , industrials .SPLRCI andtechnology .SPLRCT enjoying the largest percentage gains

Nvidia CorpNVDA.O jumped 6.7% after the chipmaker'squarterly results bested analyst estimates, helping thePhiladelphia chip index .SOX gain 2.8%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25B3Z0

Deere & CoDE.N cut its earnings forecast after missingStreet profit estimates in the face of the ongoing U.S.-Chinatrade war. Still, the farm equipment maker's decision to cutcosts sent the stock up 3.5%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25C06B

General Electric CoGE.N surged by 8.7% after ChiefExecutive Officer Larry Culp bought nearly $2 million in sharesin the wake of the conglomerate's worst one-day percentage dropin 11 years.

The second-quarter earnings season approaches the finishline, with 459 of the companies in the S&P 500 having postedresults. Of those, 73% beat Street estimates, according toRefinitiv data.

Analysts now see S&P 500 second-quarter earnings growth of2.9% year-on-year, per Refinitiv.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a3.58-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 4.00-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 32 new 52-week highs and 7 new lows; theNasdaq Composite recorded 33 new highs and 87 new lows.