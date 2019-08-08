US STOCKS-Wall Street gains on upbeat data, firming yuan

Shutterstock photo





By Medha Singh

Aug 8 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Thursday asbetter-than-expected domestic and Chinese data as well as asteadying yuan offered some comfort to investors rattled by anescalation in trade tensions.

However, the consumer staples sector .SPLRCS came underpressure after Kraft Heinz CoKHC.O shares tumbled 15% as thepackaged food maker pulled its full-year forecast and wrote downthe value of several business units by over $1 billion.

Markets have been roiled this week on worries of anescalating trade war after a slide in yuan on Monday wasperceived as China's retaliation to President Donald Trump'slatest threat of imposing a fresh round of tariffs on Chineseimports.

The yuan regained some ground on Thursday as China's centralbank set its official midpoint firmer than market expectations,signaling an intent to stabilize a decline in the currency.Exports from the world's second-largest economy posted asurprise rise, while imports fell less than forecast. CNY/urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24Y38Y

Domestic data also pointed to a robust labor market as thenumber of Americans filing applications for unemploymentbenefits unexpectedly fell last week, allaying some worriesabout a recession and helping U.S. Treasury yields rise. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25319UUS/

"It's (data) very reassuring for investors because thatshows the economics of the world aren't degrading rapidly," saidKim Forrest, chief investment officer at Bokeh Capital Partnersin Pittsburgh.

The benchmark S&P 500 .SPX index is looking at its thirdday of gains but still stands about 4.4% away from its recordclosing high hit last month.

At 9:44 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI wasup 83.38 points, or 0.32%, at 26,090.45, the S&P 500 was up16.82 points, or 0.58%, at 2,900.80. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 49.73 points, or 0.63%, at 7,912.56.

Symantec CorpSYMC.O shares jumped 9.4% after sources saidchipmaker Broadcom IncAVGO.O was in advanced talks to buy thecybersecurity company's enterprise business. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2535LQ

Advanced Micro Devices IncAMD.O gained 9.8% after thechipmaker launched its second generation of its processor chipfor data centers and said that it had landed Alphabet Inc'sGOOGL.OGoogle and Twitter IncTWTR.N as customers. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2531SF

Symantec and AMD were the best performing stocks on the S&P500.

Lyft IncLYFT.O advanced 4.3% after the ride hailingservice raised its outlook for the year and forecast a fasterpath to profitability. Rival Uber Technologies IncUBER.N , dueto report quarterly results after the bell, rose4.2%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2531G5

Shares of Walt Disney CoDIS.N rose 1.6% after CreditSuisse upgraded its shares to "outperform" on positive investorsentiment as its video streaming service Disney+ closes in onits U.S. launch.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 3.23-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and by a 3.03-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded nine new 52-week highs and two newlows, while the Nasdaq recorded 31 new highs and 35 new lows.