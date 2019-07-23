US STOCKS-Wall Street gains on robust Coca-Cola, United Tech earnings

Shutterstock photo





* Coca-Cola up on raising 2019 forecast, lifts consumerstaples

* United Tech gains on quarterly profit beat

* Trump, U.S. Congress leaders reach deal on debt limit

By Amy Caren Daniel

July 23 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday boosted bybetter-than-expected earnings and forecast raises from blue-chipcompanies including Coca-Cola and United Technologies, soothingconcerns over the pace of economic growth.

Over the last 24 hours investors have reacted positively toa series of second-quarter reports, albeit often againstexpectations for profits, which have been lowered due to thisyear's concerns over growth.

"Analysts notoriously underestimate how well these companieswill do, and part of it is that companies intentionally lowballthe analysts so that they can beat their estimates," said RandyFrederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for CharlesSchwab in Austin, Texas.

Coca-Cola CoKO.N shares rose 4.9%, the most among stockslisted on the Dow Jones index, after the fizzy drink maker beatquarterly earnings expectations and raised its full year organicrevenue forecast. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24O2KG

Its gains pushed the consumer staples sector .SPLRCS 0.9%higher, the biggest gainer among the major S&P sectors.

Industrial conglomerate United Technologies CorpUTX.N gained 1.6%, after raising its full-year profit and salesoutlook. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24O2LN

President Donald Trump and U.S. congressional leadersreached a deal on Monday on a two-year extension of the debtlimit and federal spending caps that would avert a fearedgovernment default later this year, but add to rising budgetdeficits. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24N0H5

"I think it is a very positive thing that they have reacheda budget deal. That pushes concerns of a debt ceiling and thebudget beyond the next presidential election, which is one lessthing for the market to worry about," Frederick said.

The overall profits of S&P companies are now estimated torise about 1% in the second quarter, according to Refinitiv IBESdata, improving from estimates of a small decline earlier.

Putting a damper on sentiment, the International MonetaryFund lowered its forecast for global growth this year and next,warning that more U.S.-China tariffs, auto tariffs or adisorderly Brexit could slow growth further. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24N1B8

Hopes that the Federal Reserve will adopt a looser monetarypolicy have helped Wall Street's main indexes scale new recordlevels, and put the S&P 500 just about 1% shy of its all-timehigh.

At 9:44 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI wasup 115.45 points, or 0.42%, at 27,287.35, the S&P 500 .SPX wasup 10.73 points, or 0.36%, at 2,995.76. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 23.76 points, or 0.29%, at 8,227.89.

The European Central Bank is expected to cut interest rateson Thursday by 10 basis points and the Fed, which will meet afew days later, is widely expected to lower rates by at least 25basis points.

Travelers Cos IncTRV.N was down 1.1% after the insurermissed estimates for second-quarter profit, as weather-relatedlosses led to an 18% drop in underwriting gain. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24O2K4

Hasbro IncHAS.O jumped 6.2% and was the biggest gaineramong S&P 500 companies, after the toymaker reportedbetter-than-expected quarterly revenue. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24O2GU]

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 2.41-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and a 1.40-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 2.41-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and a 1.40-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 13 new 52-week highs and two newlows, while the Nasdaq recorded 27 new highs and 38 new lows.