US STOCKS-Wall Street gains as retail earnings highlight consumer confidence

Shutterstock photo





(For a live blog on the U.S. stock market, click LIVE/ ortype LIVE/ in a news window)

* Nordstrom jumps after profit beat

* ECB eyes stimulus package as growth looks weaker

By Akanksha Rana

Aug 22 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose broadly on Thursday asstrong results from retailers bolstered confidence in consumerdemand, while investors look ahead to Federal Reserve ChiefJerome Powell's speech for more clues on future interest ratemoves.

Stocks pared slight gains after data showed U.S.manufacturing industries recorded their first month ofcontraction in almost a decade over concerns about theU.S.-China trade conflict. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25H0WD

Leading gains on the S&P 500 was Nordstrom IncJWN.N , up9.6%, as it joined Target CorpTGT.N and Lowe's Cos IncLOW.N in delivering a quarterly profit beat.

Last week retail giant Walmart IncWMT.N issued a strongquarterly report, while solid retail sales numbers dispelledfears over a U.S. recession. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25H3L4

The retailing index .SPXRT gained 0.36% while the consumerdiscretionary sector .SPRLCD climbed 0.34%.

"There is an ongoing feeling that U.S. consumer names arerobust and that's important to an economy that is slowing," saidArt Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities in NewYork.

The release of the minutes from the U.S. central bank'smeeting on July 30-31 offered little clarity on the Fed's nextmove. The policymakers were deeply divided over theirquarter-point cut in rates, but united in wanting to signal themove was not on a preset path to further cuts. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25H14Y

While traders are sticking to bets that the Fed will cutrates again in September, Powell's speech at an annual gatheringin Jackson Hole on Friday may prove crucial to short-termsentiment. MMT/

"The propensity for (Powell) to disappoint investors is outthere but he will likely use Jackson Hole to suggest that theFed is ready to cut (rates)," Hogan said.

At 9:47 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI wasup 131.52 points, or 0.50%, at 26,334.25, the S&P 500 .SPX wasup 9.37 points, or 0.32%, at 2,933.80. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 18.37 points, or 0.23%, at 8,038.57.

All the S&P sectors were higher with a 0.64% gain infinancials .SPSY providing the biggest boost to the benchmarkindex. The interest-rate sensitive bank stocks gained as thebenchmark U.S. Treasury yields edged higher. US/

Despite coming back from last week's bruising selloff,markets are still on course to end the month lower, mainly dueto concerns over the U.S.-China trade war and its impact ongrowth.

The ongoing tariff war and fears of recession have promptedChina and Germany to consider stimulus, with minutes fromEuropean Central Bank's last policy meeting signaling moreeasing as soon as September. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nF9N23X00V

L Brands IncLB.N slid 11.1% after the Victoria's Secretowner reported quarterly sales that fell short of estimates.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 2.13-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and a 1.52-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 30 new 52-week highs and one new low,while the Nasdaq recorded 34 new highs and 19 new lows. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana and Medha Singh in Bengaluru;Editing by Shounak Dasgupta) ((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 2238780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130;))