US STOCKS-Wall Street flattens out into Labor Day weekend

By Akanksha Rana and Shreyashi Sanyal

Aug 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks lost steam in afternoontrading on Friday as investors moved to the sidelines ahead of along Labor day weekend but the three major indexes were oncourse to wrap up the week with their biggest gains since June.

Despite the gains, Wall Street was set for its worst monthsince May after escalations in U.S.-China trade tensions andfears of a risk of recessions, underscored by the inversion of akey part of the U.S. yield curve, triggered bouts of selloff inAugust.

Markets were higher earlier in the day after data showedstrong U.S. consumer spending in July and on signals thatWashington and Beijing would resume trade talks. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25P29Kurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNSUJEF9J

With analysts saying investors were taking money off thetable ahead of the holiday, by midday only the Dow JonesIndustrial Average .DJI was clearly in positive territory.

"Frankly, markets have been overly optimistic about trade,"said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivativesfor Charles Schwab in Austin.

"I would caution people to be a little careful becauseoptimism won't last if it doesn't ultimately materialize intosomething substantive like an agreement, which I just have ahard time seeing it happen."

Markets are also bracing for a new round of U.S. tariffs onsome Chinese goods that come into effect on Sunday and thetechnology sector .SPLRCT was the biggest weight on the S&Pwith a 0.3% loss.

Ulta Beauty IncULTA.O tumbled 28.8%, to the bottom of theS&P 500, after the cosmetics company cut its full-year profitforecast.

At 01:09 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 41.07 points, or 0.16%, at 26,403.32, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.44 points, or 0.02%, at 2,925.02. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 29.77 points, or 0.37%, at 7,943.62.

Hopes that the Federal Reserve would step in to arrest anyslowdown in economic growth as a result of the trade war haveled traders to fully price in an interest rate cut at the nextmeeting of the U.S. central bank in mid-September.

Investors will also keep a close watch on the monthly jobsreport and manufacturing data next week for clues on the healthof the U.S. economy.

The biggest gainer on the benchmark index was Campbell SoupCo CPB.N , which jumped 7.80% after its quarterly profit beatestimates. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25Q3IS

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.30-to-1 ratioon the NYSE. Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a1.06-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 36 new 52-week highs and no new low,while the Nasdaq recorded 33 new highs and 44 new lows.