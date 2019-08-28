US STOCKS-Wall Street flat on recession fears, energy shares offer support

Shutterstock photo





* U.S. yield curve inversion hits risk appetite

* Energy shares mirror gains in oil prices

* Dow up 0.08%, S&P 500 flat, Nasdaq down 0.28% (Updates to open)

By Akanksha Rana

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Wall Street treaded water on Wednesdayafter moves in the U.S. bond market brought back fears of arecession as a bruising U.S.-China trade war drags on, while arise in energy shares offered support.

U.S. stocks opened lower in the session, tracking lossesfrom Tuesday, as a key part of the U.S. yield curve, closelywatched for signs on economic downturn, inverted to levels notseen since 2007. US/

The inversion continued to deepen, with the yield on the30-year government bonds US30YT=RR hovering just above itsrecord low set earlier in the session.

"Each time (the yield curve) inverts, people get a littleuncomfortable," said Randy Frederick, vice president of tradingand derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas.

"But for it to be a true sign of an impending recession, ithas to invert and stay inverted. We have not seen that yet."

In a bright spot, the S&P 500 energy sector .SPNY jumped1%, tracking gains in oil prices, which rose after industry datashowed a fall in stockpiles of U.S. crude. O/R

The recent bout of selloff has dragged the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX 5.5% away from a record high hit in late July.

Markets have been roiled by the trade war, which worsenedlast week after Beijing announced retaliatory tariffs on U.S.goods.

Investors are also awaiting the monthly jobs report andmanufacturing data next week to gauge the pace of interest ratecuts.

At 10:01 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 19.53 points, or 0.08%, at 25,797.43, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.36 points, or 0.01%, at 2,869.52. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 21.71 points, or 0.28%, at 7,805.23.

Among those left most vulnerable to the bitter traderelations between the United States and China were technologystocks .SPLRCT , which slipped 0.77%. Hurting the sector themost were declines in shares of Microsoft CorpMSFT.O andAutodesk Inc ADSK.O .

Autodesk shares slumped 11.7%, the most on the S&P 500,after the AutoCAD software maker cut its full-year earningsforecast. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25O2P4

Coty IncCOTY.N rose 4.8% after the cosmetics maker raisedits full-year revenue forecast, betting on a multi-yearturnaround plan that involves increased investments inadvertising and cost cuts. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25O2QT

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise CoHPE.N added 3%after the company beat profit estimates and raised its 2019adjusted earnings forecast. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25N4EN

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.41-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and by a 1.26-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded five new 52-week highs and 38 newlows, while the Nasdaq recorded nine new highs and 118 new lows. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by AnilD'Silva and Arun Koyyur) ((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 2238780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130;))

