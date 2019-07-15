US STOCKS-Wall Street flat as Citi results weigh on bank shares

Shutterstock photo





* Banking index down 0.95%

* Boeing drops on report MAX groundings could extend to 2020

* Paper packaging cos drop after KeyBanc downgrade

By Medha Singh

July 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street's three main indexes easedfrom their record highs on Monday as bank stocks turned lowerafter the third largest U.S. lender, Citigroup, reported asqueeze in interest margins.

Shares of the Wall Street bank fell 1.3%, reversing earlygains from a quarterly profit beat, and weighed on other biglenders. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24G2J0

"As Citi's net interest margin compressed by 5 basis pointssequentially this quarter, investors are anxious this will leadto lower earnings and profitability for the large-cap U.S.banks," Marty Mosby, director of bank and equity strategies atVining Sparks, said.

"Bank investors are most worried about the upcoming expecteddecline in short-term interest rates when the Federal Reservebegins to cut its Fed Funds rate."

JPMorgan Chase & CoJPM.N , Goldman Sachs Group IncGS.N and Wells FargoWFC.N will report earnings on Tuesday. Thebanking index .SPXBK was down 0.95%, leading to a 0.54%decline in the S&P 500 financial index .SPSY . Profit from the S&P 500 companies is expected to dip 0.3%year-over-year, the first quarterly decline in three years,according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Last week, gains in stocks were powered by comments from FedChairman Jerome Powell that reassured investors that an interestrate cut was highly likely at the central bank's policy meetinglater this month.

At 10:08 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI wasdown 4.17 points, or 0.02%, at 27,327.86, the S&P 500 .SPX wasdown 1.59 points, or 0.05%, at 3,012.18 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 1.91 points, or 0.02%, at 8,242.23.

Also weighing heavily on the S&P 500 .SPX and the DowIndustrials .DJI were shares of Boeing CoBA.N , which fell1.4% on a report that its 737 Max jet may stay grounded untilearly 2020. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nNRA97c1vk

Top loser on the benchmark index was Symantec CorpSYMC.O ,which tumbled 13.1% after a report that the cybersecuritycompany and chipmaker Broadcom IncAVGO.O have ceased dealtalks. Broadcom rose 2.2%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24G2R1

General Electric CoGE.N fell 1.1% after brokerage UBSdowngraded shares of the industrial conglomerate to "neutral"from "buy", according to traders.

Paper packaging companies Westrock CoWRK.N , PackagingCorp of America PKG.N and International Paper CoIP.N , shedbetween 2% and 3.5% after KeyBanc downgraded their shares,citing risks from a further fall in containerboard and pulpprices. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24G27Q

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.20-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and for a 1.28-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 53 new 52-week highs and one new low,while the Nasdaq recorded 49 new highs and 26 new lows.

(Reporting by Medha Singh and Uday Sampath in Bengaluru;Editing by Arun Koyyur) ((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780,outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs; Reuters Messaging: medha.singh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))