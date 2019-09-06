US STOCKS-Wall Street flat after jobs data, China stimulus plan

Shutterstock photo





* U.S. economy adds 130,0000 jobs in August

* Average hourly earnings gained 0.4%

Sept 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks treaded water on Friday asunderwhelming jobs data rounded off a week of mixed economicsignals about the domestic economy, while a new stimulus planfrom China helped ease some concerns around global growth.

Global markets inched higher after China's central bank saidit would slash the amount of cash that banks must hold asreserves, releasing a total of 900 billion yuan ($126.35billion) in liquidity. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25X2FO

Slower-than-expected payroll growth in August hinted at aslowing U.S. economy, helping cement expectations of an interestrate cut by the Federal Reserve later this month.

The Labor Department's nonfarm payroll data showed that theeconomy added 130,000 jobs in August, below expectations of again of 158,000, according to a Reuters survey of economists. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNS6KEFA3

However, average hourly earnings gained 0.4% last month, thelargest increase since February, raising hopes that healthyconsumer spending could put inflation on track to meet the Fed'starget.

"It was generally a weak report. The U.S. labor market hasbeen the last line of defense amid softening global economicdata," said Bill Merz, head of fixed income research at U.S.Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis.

"We can't read too much into any single report, but this isone more piece of evidence that the Fed is behind the curve."

Market participants will keep a close watch on Fed ChairmanJerome Powell's speech at the University of Zurich later onFriday for clues on monetary policy. They currently expect aquarter percentage point cut at the Fed's mid-September meeting.

Although U.S. markets kicked off the week on the back footon poor August factory data, they were on track to end higherafter being boosted by diffusing political tensions in Hong Kongand hopes of a de-escalation in U.S.-China trade tensions.

Strong growth in August private payrolls and an acceleratingservices sector also helped boost stocks to one-month highslater in the week. The benchmark S&P 500 .SPX rose 1.3% onThursday and is now just 1.5% shy of its record high from July.

The communication services sector .SPLRCL was the biggestdrag among the 11 major S&P sectors, pulled lower by FacebookInc FB.O , which fell 1.7% after several U.S. state attorneysgeneral said they would investigate the social media giant onwhether it stifled competition and put users at risk. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25X2W5

A drop in oil prices also pressured energy stocks .SPNY ,which fell 0.25%, leading losses on the S&P.

At 10:54 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI wasup 80.04 points, or 0.30%, at 26,808.19, the S&P 500 .SPX wasup 7.22 points, or 0.24%, at 2,983.22 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 16.94 points, or 0.21%, at 8,133.77.

Among stocks, Marathon OilMRO.N was down about 2% afterGoldman Sachs cut its price target on the stock.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.96-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and a 1.76-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 42 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 42 new highs and 25 new lows.