US STOCKS-Wall Street falls on geopolitical tensions, recession fears

* Rate-sensitive financials weigh on S&P 500, Dow

* Bond market rallies in flight to safe-haven assets

* Indexes down: Dow 1.49%, S&P 500 1.23%, Nasdaq 1.20% (Updates to market close)

NEW YORK, Aug 12 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks dropped in a broadsell-off on Monday as simmering geopolitical tensions spookedequity investors and drove a bond market rally while theprotracted U.S.-China trade war stoked fears of impendingrecession.

All three major U.S. stock indexes closed sharply lower inlight trading, with little to soothe market jitters over HongKong protests, Argentine President Mauricio Macri's primaryelection defeat, and the U.S.-China tariff dispute that hasrattled markets for months. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2580D0urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25702N

"The stock market's selling off because the bond market israllying like crazy," said Brian Battle, director of trading atPerformance Trust Capital Partners in Chicago. "There's a flightto safety and there are multiple silos of politicaluncertainty."

"People are starting to give up and buy treasuries to waitit out," Battle said. "Gold is a beneficiary too."

The flight from risk sent gold prices up 1%, hovering at amore than six-year high. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2582GS

The closely-watched yield spread between U.S. 2-year and10-year notes narrowed to its smallest difference since at least2010, according to Refinitiv data. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2580R8

Goldman Sachs Group IncGS.N said on Sunday that itseconomists see recessionary risks increasing as the U.S.-Chinatrade war drags on. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N257086

"What investors are coming to realize is that the goings onoutside U.S. borders is having an impact on global as well asU.S. economic growth," said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager atKingsview Asset Management in Chicago. "Investors are comingaround to the fact that no matter where interest rates getpegged it will not mitigate the trade issues."

Data on inflation, housing starts and retail sales are duelater in the week, and will be scrutinized for further signs ofeconomic softening.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 391 points, or1.49%, to 25,896.44, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 35.96 points, or1.23%, to 2,882.69 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped95.73 points, or 1.2%, to 7,863.41.

All 11 major sectors of the S&P 500 ended the session innegative territory, with financials .SPSY , materials .SPLRCM , energy .SPNY and consumer discretionary .SPLRCD suffering the largest percentage drops.

Second-quarter reporting season is approaching the finishline, with 452 of the companies in the S&P 500 having reported.Of those, 73.5% have beaten consensus estimates.

Looking ahead to the third quarter, there have been 58negative pre-announcements compared with 19 positive, resultingin a 3.1 negative-positive ratio, higher than 2.7 average since1997, according to Refinitiv.

Streaming platform Roku IncROKU.O gained 7.2% after aresearch note from Needham picked the stock over larger rivalNetflix Inc NFLX.O . urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25825S

Shares of Amgen IncAMGN.O advanced 4.9% following a courtruling that upheld two patents relating to its drug Enbrel. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2554VW

Coach owner Tapestry IncTPR.N and Versace owner Capri CPRI.N dropped 3.9% and 4.4%, respectively, after Chinesesocial media criticized the companies for selling T-shirts thatshowed Chinese-controlled territories of Hong Kong and Macau ascountries. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2581G9

Media companies CBS CorpCBS.N and Viacom IncVIAB.O arein the final stages of negotiating an all-stock merger thatvalues Viacom at a discount to its Friday closing price, sendingViacom shares down 4.9%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N258284

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a2.33-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.10-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 23 new 52-week highs and 22 new lows; theNasdaq Composite recorded 42 new highs and 170 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 6.09 billion shares, comparedwith the 7.24 billion average over the last 20 trading days. (Reporting by Stephen Culp; additional reporting by SineadCarewEditing by Sonya Hepinstall) ((stephen.culp@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6076;))