US STOCKS-Wall Street falls as tech drags; Fed meeting eyed

Shutterstock photo





(For a live blog on the U.S. stock market, click LIVE/ ortype LIVE/ in a news window.)

* Fed policy meeting to start on Tuesday

* Mylan to combine with Pfizer's off-patent medicines unit

By Shreyashi Sanyal

July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks slid on Monday as technologyshares fell in the run up to earnings from tech companies, whichwill test the impact of trade tensions on global growth, andahead of the Federal Reserve's policy-setting meeting.

The S&P 500 technology sector .SPLRCT , the index's bestperformer so far this year dropped 0.70%. However, a rise inshares of Apple IncAAPL.O , ahead of its quarterly reportafter markets close, helped support the blue-chip DowIndustrials index .DJI .

While Refinitiv data shows 76% of the 222 S&P 500 companiesthat have reported earnings so far have topped profit estimates,data on the U.S. economy went in the opposite direction,supporting action by the Fed on Wednesday.

A quarter point cut to bolster the amount of capitalcoursing through financial markets and support borrowing byordinary Americans is fully priced in for Wednesday and it willbe policymakers' comments on what next that should definewhether a rally since May continues. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24Q0LFurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24K10W

"The key question facing investors now is whether the Fedcan get away with a small number of insurance cuts or whether itwill be pushed towards a more fundamental loosening of policy,"Neil Shearing, group chief economist at Capital Economics, saidin a note.

Among other stocks, Mylan NVMYL.O jumped 13.87% after itconfirmed reports over the weekend that it was combining withPfizer Inc's PFE.N off-patent branded and generic establishedmedicines business to form a new global player. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24U2ON

Pfizer fell 2.28% after the drugmaker slashed its full-yearprofit and revenue forecast in an unexpected release of itsquarterly results to go with the deal announcement.

At 10:17 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI wasup 15.83 points, or 0.06%, at 27,208.28, the S&P 500 .SPX wasdown 9.05 points, or 0.30%, at 3,016.81 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 73.74 points, or 0.89%, at 8,256.47.

Weighing on the tech-heavy index were declines in shares ofheavyweights Amazon.com IncAMZN.O and Microsoft CorpMSFT.O .

Hopes that the Fed would take a more dovish approach tocounter the impact of a protracted U.S.-China trade war hashelped Wall Street's main indexes scale record levels thismonth. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24R1PQ

But the market's recovery from a torrid month of trading inMay have also been dependent on other indicators like earningsnot being so robust as to make the Fed hold fire.

Markets will see a 25 bps cut as a happy medium, anindication that things aren't that bad, said Rick Meckler,partner at Cherry Lane Investments in New Vernon, New Jersey.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.33-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and for a 1.73-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 24 new 52-week highs and no new low,while the Nasdaq recorded 40 new highs and 54 new lows. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Amy Caren Daniel inBengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur) ((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780 ;Reuters Messaging:Shreyashi.Sanyal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))