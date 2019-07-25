US STOCKS-Wall Street falls after mixed earnings; ECB chief disappoints

Shutterstock photo





(For a live blog on the U.S. stock market, click LIVE/ ortype LIVE/ in a news window.)

* ECB opens door for future rate cuts

* Ford falls after quarterly profit miss

* Tesla slips after steeper-than-expected Q2 loss

* Indexes down: Dow 0.54%, S&P 0.53%, Nasdaq 0.85% (Updates to open)

By Amy Caren Daniel

July 25 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Thursday after ahandful of mixed earnings reports pointed to a slowing globaleconomy, and as the European Central Bank chief's comments onmonetary policy failed to impress investors.

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the bank'sall-important inflation target should not be viewed as a 2% cap,in a significant move accompanied on Thursday by furtherexplicit hints of easing down the road. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24P3PU

"The market was really looking for a dovish Draghi and hekind of under delivered on that. He wasn't as outspoken as themarket had hoped he would be," said Bas van Geffen, quantitativeanalyst at RaboResarch in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Tesla IncTSLA.O tumbled 14.1% and was the biggest drag onthe Nasdaq after the electric carmaker softened its languageonce again on meeting its profit timeline after missing itsquarterly financial targets. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24P4QR

Ford Motor CoF.N fell 6.9% after the automaker reported alower-than-expected profit and gave a disappointing full-yearearnings forecast. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24P1KM

"I don't think it's all too surprising that we're getting amixed bag of earnings and some pockets of weakness. The key forinvestors is if these pockets of weakness are a sign of aneconomic downturn or just a slow patch," said Scott Brown, chiefeconomist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Florida.

In a bright spot, 3M CoMMM.N rose 3% after themanufacturing conglomerate reiterated its full-year earningsforecast despite slowing growth in high-profile markets such asChina. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24Q30Z

Two weeks into the second-quarter earnings season, about 77%of the 138 S&P 500 companies that have reported so far havetopped earnings estimates, according to Refinitiv data.

Overall earnings, however, are now expected to fall 0.1%,compared with a prior estimate of a rise of about 1%.

Hopes that the Federal Reserve would adopt a looser monetarypolicy at its rate-setting meeting next week to counter theimpact of a protracted U.S.-China trade war have helped WallStreet's main indexes scale record levels this month.

At 9:54 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 146.27 points, or 0.54%, at 27,123.70, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 15.93 points, or 0.53%, at 3,003.63. The NasdaqComposite .IXIC was down 70.54 points, or 0.85%, at 8,250.97.

Facebook IncFB.O reversed premarket gains to trade 1.5%lower. The social media giant said new rules and product changesaimed at protecting user privacy would slow its revenue growthinto next year. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24P4J5

Align TechnologyALGN.O plunged 24.3% and was the biggestpercentage loser on the S&P 500, as the orthodontic device makergave a current-quarter revenue and profit outlook that camebelow estimates.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 2.08-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and for a 2.07-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 18 new 52-week highs and one new low,while the Nasdaq recorded 47 new highs and 26 new lows. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by ShounakDasgupta and Maju Samuel) ((Amy.CarenDaniel@thomsonreuters.com ; within U.S.+1-646-223-8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 9250 ; ReutersMessaging: Amy.CarenDaniel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))