US STOCKS-Wall Street extends gains on German stimulus hope

By Medha Singh

Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Friday and were ontrack to end a bruising week on a positive note, bolstered byhopes of more stimulus from central banks to perk up slowinggrowth.

The three main Wall Street indexes extended gains after areport that Germany's right-left coalition government would beprepared to ditch its balanced budget rule and take on new debtto counter a possible recession. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25C3I1

"This is huge news from a European perspective," said BradMcMillan, chief investment officer of Commonwealth FinancialNetwork in Waltham, Massachusetts.

"One of the major constraints on ECB action has been theGerman position and for this to change domestically certainly isgoing to help."

The report added to sentiment after China's state plannersaid it would roll out a plan to boost disposable income thisyear and in 2020 to spur consumption as the economy slows. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nP8N1YN01S

Investors are also expecting further interest rate cuts fromthe Federal Reserve.

However, the three main indexes are still set to rack uptheir third consecutive week of losses, on worries of arecession and U.S.-China trade tensions.

At 11:22 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 280.67 points, or 1.10%, at 25,860.06 and the S&P 500 .SPX was up 39.03 points, or 1.37%, at 2,886.63. The NasdaqComposite .IXIC was up 126.88 points, or 1.63%, at 7,893.50.

All of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher, with technologystocks .SPLRCT providing the biggest boost.

Sectors seen as bond proxies due to their high dividendyields - real estate .SPLRCR and utilities .SPLRCU - postedsmall gains.

Among stocks, Nvidia CorpNVDA.O jumped 6.2% after postingbetter-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue, lifting thePhiladelphia chip index .SOX 2.51%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25B3Z0

Applied Materials IncAMAT.O fell 1.8% after chip gearmaker cautioned that recovery in the memory chip market isunlikely before 2020. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25B3WN

The S&P 500 bank sub-sector .SPXBK rose 2.51% asrate-sensitive lenders benefited from U.S. Treasury bond yieldseasing off their lows. US/

The so-called FAANG group - which includes Facebook IncFB.O , Amazon.com IncAMZN.O , AppleAAPL.O , Netflix IncNFLX.O and Google-parent Alphabet IncGOOGL.O - gainedbetween 0.9% and 2.3%.

General Electric CoGE.N jumped 7.4% as Chief ExecutiveOfficer Larry Culp bought nearly $2 million worth of shares aday after the stock recorded its biggest one-day percentage fallin 11 years.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 4.09-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and by a 3.95-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 27 new 52-week highs and seven newlows, while the Nasdaq recorded 28 new highs and 69 new lows. (Reporting by Medha Singh and Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru;Editing by Anil D'Silva)