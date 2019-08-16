US STOCKS-Wall Street ends sharply higher on German stimulus optimism

Shutterstock photo





* Germany could suspend balanced budget rule to avoidrecession-report

* U.S. Treasury yields ease off lows, boosting banks

* Indexes up: Dow 1.20%, S&P 1.44%, Nasdaq 1.67% (Updates to market close)

By Stephen Culp

NEW YORK, Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rebounded on Fridayas an ebbing bond rally and news of potential German economicstimulus brought buyers back to the equities market, closing thebook on a tumultuous week.

While all three major U.S. stock averages ended the sessionhigher, they still logged their third consecutive weekly losses,having been rattled since Monday by growing U.S.-China tradeanimosity, simmering geopolitical tensions and signals from thebond market that sparked fears of impending recession.

Germany's coalition government is willing to suspend itsbalanced budget rule and take on debt, according to Der Spiegelmagazine, raising hopes that Europe's largest economy couldsteer itself away from recession and cooling worries over aglobal economic slowdown. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25C3I1

"The market is looking for some positive news to take intothe weekend," said Mark Kepner, equity trader at Themis Tradingin Chatham, New Jersey.

David Carter, chief investment officer at Lenox WealthAdvisors in New York, agreed, but added that underlyinganxieties remain.

"(It was a) great headline but further analysis mayeventually create uncertainty and weaken markets," Carter said."The level of uncertainty around the world is risingsignificantly, with no clear end in sight."

German stimulus hopes helped the benchmark 10-year U.S.Treasury yield rise from three-year lows, closing the book on afraught week which saw 10-year yields dip below those oftwo-year notes, a classic recessionary red flag. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25C0NX

Rising bond yields gave a boost to rate-sensitive banks,sending the S&P 500 Banks index .SPXBK up 2.6%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 306.62 points,or 1.2%, to 25,886.01, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 41.09 points,or 1.44%, to 2,888.69 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added129.38 points, or 1.67%, to 7,895.99.

All 11 major sectors of the S&P 500 closed firmly in theblack, with industrials .SPLRCI , technology .SPLRCT andfinancials .SPSY enjoying the largest percentage gains.

Nvidia CorpNVDA.O jumped 7.3% after the chipmaker'squarterly results bested analyst estimates, helping thePhiladelphia chip index .SOX gain 2.8%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25B3Z0

Deere & CoDE.N cut its earnings forecast after missingStreet profit estimates in the face of the ongoing U.S.-Chinatrade war. Still, the farm equipment maker's decision to cutcosts sent the stock up 3.8%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25C06B

General Electric CoGE.N surged by 9.7% after ChiefExecutive Officer Larry Culp bought nearly $2 million in sharesin the wake of the conglomerate's worst one-day percentage dropin 11 years.

The second-quarter earnings season approaches the finishline, with 459 of the companies in the S&P 500 having postedresults. Of those, 73% beat Street estimates, according toRefinitiv data.

Analysts now see S&P 500 second-quarter earnings growth of2.9% year-on-year, per Refinitiv.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a3.36-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 3.69-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 32 new 52-week highs and 8 new lows; theNasdaq Composite recorded 39 new highs and 106 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 6.61 billion shares, comparedwith the 7.54 billion average over the last 20 trading days. (Reporting by Stephen Culp; Additional reporting by AldenBentley; Editing by Tom Brown)