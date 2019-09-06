US STOCKS-Wall Street ekes out gains after mixed U.S. jobs data

Shutterstock photo





* U.S. adds 130,000 jobs in August, earnings gained 0.4%

* Stocks set for second straight week of gains

New YorkSept 6 (Reuters) - Wall Street's major indexesedged higher on Friday as investors digested mixed signals fromthe U.S. jobs report and bet on a Federal Reserve interest ratecut this month while China's stimulus plan helped ease someconcerns around global growth.

U.S. job growth slowed more than expected in August, withretail hiring declining for a seventh straight month, but thiswas countered by strong wage gains which are expected to supportconsumer spending and keep the economy expanding moderately amidrising threats from trade tensions. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNS6KEFA3

Also on Friday, speaking at the University of Zurich, FedChair Jerome Powell said the labor market was strong and thecentral bank will continue to "act as appropriate" to sustaineconomic expansion. He also said the United States and the worldeconomy are not likely to fall into recession. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nZ8N23J007

"There's no question momentum in the labor market is waninga little," said Moira McLachlan, senior investment strategist atAB Bernstein in Miami. "I don't think there's anything in thereto undermine the case for a rate cut in September."

Others said the mixed data gave the Fed options.

"If the Fed is bent on becoming more dovish, the jobs datacoming in shy of expectations feeds into that narrative and ifthey want to become more neutral, the wage inflation increasingabove expectations strengthens that narrative," said KeithBuchanan, portfolio manager at Globalt in Atlanta.

Also on Friday, China's central bank said it would slash theamount of cash that banks must hold as reserves, releasing atotal of 900 billion yuan ($126.35 billion) in liquidity toshore up the flagging economy. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25X2FO

At 3:04PM ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up81.52 points, or 0.31%, at 26,809.67, the S&P 500 .SPX hadgained 5.14 points, or 0.17%, to 2,981.14 and the NasdaqComposite .IXIC was up 3.17 points, or 0.04%, at 8,120.00.

Of the S&P 500's 11 major sectors healthcare .SPXHC wasthe biggest boost with a 0.5% gain. The communication servicessector .SPLRCL was under pressure as Facebook IncFB.O slipped 1.6% after U.S. state attorneys general said they wouldinvestigate if the social media giant stifled competition andput users at risk. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25X2W5

The Labor Department's nonfarm payroll data showed theeconomy added 130,000 jobs in August, below expectations for again of 158,000, according to a Reuters survey of economists.While average hourly earnings gained 0.4% last month in thelargest increase since February, the annual increase dipped to3.2% from 3.3% in July. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNS6KEFA3

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a1.50-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.13-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 52 new 52-week highs and no new lows; theNasdaq Composite recorded 57 new highs and 41 new lows. (Additional reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing byAnil D'Silva, Arun Koyyur and Tom Brown)