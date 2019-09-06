US STOCKS-Wall Street ekes out gains after China stimulus plan, jobs data

Shutterstock photo





* U.S. economy adds 130,000 jobs in August

* Average hourly earnings gained 0.4%

* Indexes up: Dow 0.35%, S&P 0.17%, Nasdaq 0.02%

By Uday Sampath Kumar

Sept 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks edged higher on Friday asChina's stimulus plan helped ease some concerns around globalgrowth, while investors digested underwhelming jobs data thatcapped a week of mixed economic signals.

China's central bank said it would slash the amount of cashthat banks must hold as reserves, releasing a total of 900billion yuan ($126.35 billion) in liquidity to shore up theflagging economy. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25X2FO

Weaker-than-expected payroll growth in August hinted at aslowing U.S. economy, helping cement expectations of an interestrate cut by the Federal Reserve later this month.

Speaking at the University of Zurich, Fed Chairman JeromePowell said the labor market was strong and the central bankwill continue to "act as appropriate" to sustain economicexpansion. He also said the United States and the world economyare not likely to fall into recession. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nZ8N23J007

The Labor Department's nonfarm payroll data showed theeconomy added 130,000 jobs in August, below expectations of again of 158,000, according to a Reuters survey of economists. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNS6KEFA3

However, average hourly earnings gained 0.4% last month, thelargest increase since February, raising hopes that healthyconsumer spending could put inflation on track to meet the Fed'starget.

"If the Fed is bent on becoming more dovish, the jobs datacoming in shy of expectations feeds into that narrative and ifthey want to become more neutral, the wage inflation increasingabove expectations strengthens that narrative," said KeithBuchanan, portfolio manager at Globalt in Atlanta.

"There's something to take for everyone from this report,not only among market participants, but for those from withinthe Fed as well."

Even though poor August factory data and tit-for-tat tariffscaused a turbulent start, Wall Street's major indexes were ontrack for their second straight week of gains.

Easing political tensions in Hong Kong, hopes of ade-escalation in the U.S.-China trade dispute, strong growth inAugust private payrolls and an accelerating services sectorboosted stocks to one-month highs this week.

The benchmark S&P 500 .SPX is now just 1.66% away from itsrecord high hit in July and is on track to recover its lossesfrom August.

The communication services sector .SPLRCL was the biggestdrag among the 11 major S&P sectors, as Facebook IncFB.O slipped 2.05% after U.S. state attorneys general said they wouldinvestigate if the social media giant stifled competition andput users at risk. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25X2W5

At 13:12 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up94.30 points, or 0.35%, at 26,822.45, the S&P 500 .SPX was up5.11 points, or 0.17%, at 2,981.11 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.36 points, or 0.02%, at 8,118.18.

Among other stocks, Boeing CoBA.N rose about 1.1% and wasthe biggest boost to the Dow Industrial.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.78-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and a 1.32-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 49 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 52 new highs and 35 new lows. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Arun Koyyur)

