US STOCKS-Wall Street edges higher on tech boost; G20 summit eyed

By Shreyashi Sanyal

June 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks drifted higher on Thursday,helped by a rise in technology shares, but gains were limited asinvestors awaited a G20 meeting for clarity on progress in tradetalks between the United States and China.

The South China Morning Post reported that the United Statesand China were laying out an agreement that would help avert thenext round of tariffs on an additional $300 billion of Chineseimports. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23Y10R

"The trade truce is what the market needs right now," saidArt Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities in NewYork.

"The message is that they're not going to escalate furtherfrom here on and we're now in neutral territory. What investorsare hoping for now is that the meeting diffuses some of thetension."

However, a Wall Street Journal report that Chinese PresidentXi Jinping planned to present President Donald Trump with a setof terms Washington should meet before Beijing is ready tosettle their trade dispute tempered optimism. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23Y2X8

The trade-sensitive industrials .SPLRCI rose 0.31%, whiletech stocks .SPLRCT were up 0.50%.

Semiconductor companies, which have a sizable revenueexposure to China, traded higher, with the PhiladelphiaSemiconductor index .SOX up 1.39%.

Boeing CoBA.N fell 3%, pressuring the blue-chip Dow Jonesindex .DJI , after Reuters reported that the U.S. FederalAviation Administration identified a new flaw in theplanemaker's grounded 737 MAX jets. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N23X1L8

At 9:45 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI wasup 15.78 points, or 0.06%, at 26,552.60 and the S&P 500 .SPX was up 12.59 points, or 0.43%, at 2,926.37.

The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 44.75 points, or 0.57%,at 7,954.72.

The bellwether S&P 500 index has recouped most of its lossesin May and is on pace to end June with a 6% gain, on hopes thatthe Federal Reserve would cut interest rates to counter slowinggrowth.

Data showed U.S. economic growth accelerated in the firstquarter but the export and inventory boost to activity maskedweakness in domestic demand, some of which appears to haveprevailed in the current quarter. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N23X1IL

Among other stocks, Walgreens Boots Alliance IncWBA.O gained 3.8%, the most on the S&P 500, after the drugstore chainbeat analysts' expectations for quarterly profit. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23Y34E

Ford Motor CoF.N rose 2.3% after the carmaker said itwill have cut 12,000 jobs in Europe by the end of next year totry to return the business to profit. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N23Y39K

Conagra Brands IncCAG.N tumbled 9.5%, the most among S&P500 companies, after the packaged food company's quarterly salesand profit fell short of analysts' estimates. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23Y39I

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.79-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and by a 3.08-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded four new 52-week highs and one newlow, while the Nasdaq recorded 10 new highs and 18 new lows. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal, Amy Caren Daniel and AparajitaSaxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva) ((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780 ;Reuters Messaging:Shreyashi.Sanyal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))