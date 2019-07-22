US STOCKS-Wall Street edges higher ahead of major earnings, central bank meetings

Shutterstock photo





* Halliburton rises after Q2 profit beats estimates

* Boeing falls after Fitch revises ratings outlook

* Tech stocks rose the most among major S&P sectors

By Amy Caren Daniel

July 22 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks eked out small gains onMonday as investors were wary of making big bets ahead of keycentral bank meetings on interest rates and waited for earningsfrom marquee companies including Facebook and Amazon due laterthis week.

Shares of Boeing CoBA.N fell 1.13% and pressured theblue-chip Dow index .DJI after rating agency Fitch revised itsoutlook on the planemaker to "negative" from "stable," while thetech-heavy Nasdaq was lifted by chipmakers. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24N33K

"Markets are trading sideways because there are not a lot ofearnings out today, with the exception of Halliburton, but it isgoing to be a very big earnings week," said Tom Martin, seniorportfolio manager at GlobAlt Investments in Atlanta.

"We are anticipating the European Central Bank meeting andwe have to wait next week for the Federal Reserve, and it seemsas though the market has come into accepting a quarter point cutand that's just the right message."

The European Central Bank meets on Thursday and moneymarkets are pricing in a more than 50% chance of a 10 basispoint cut in interest rates. Federal Reserve officials are setto meet a few days later, when they are widely expected to lowerrates by at least 25 basis points.

Hopes of an interest rate cut have helped Wall Street's mainindexes hit record levels this month, recovering from a slump inMay caused by a sudden escalation of U.S.-China trade tensions.

About 30% of S&P 500 companies are set to reportsecond-quarter results this week, with overall profits nowestimated to rise about 1%, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Facebook IncFB.O , Amazon.com IncAMZN.O andGoogle-parent Alphabet IncGOOGL.O , up between 0.2% and 1.4%,are set to report results on Wednesday and Thursday.

The technology index .SPLRCT rose 1.23%, the most amongthe S&P sectors, while the Philadelphia chip index .SOX rose1.88%.

Chip stocks gained on news that White House economic adviserLarry Kudlow will host a meeting with executives ofsemiconductor and software companies on Monday to discuss a U.S.ban on sales to China'sHuawei TechnologiesHWT.UL . urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24K1DH

At 12:43 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was flat at 27,155.32, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 7.63 points, or0.26%, at 2,984.24. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 54.06points, or 0.66%, at 8,200.55.

Second-quarter earnings have been mixed so far, with majorbanks raising concerns about profit growth in a low interestrate environment. Microsoft CorpMSFT.O and InternationalBusiness Machines IBM.N , on the other hand, have reportedbetter-than-expected earnings.

Halliburton CoHAL.N rose 6.9%, the most among S&P 500companies, after the oilfield services provider's second-quarterprofit beat analysts' estimates. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24N2DB

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.14-to-1 ratioon the NYSE. Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a1.02-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded four new 52-week highs and four newlows, while the Nasdaq recorded 43 new highs and 88 new lows. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel and Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru;Editing by Anil D'Silva and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

