US STOCKS-Wall Street drops on new trade worries, Fed; Apple eyed

Shutterstock photo





(For a live blog on the U.S. stock market, click LIVE/ ortype LIVE/ in a news window.)

* Fed's rate-setting meeting underway

* Trump fires new trade warning at China

* P&G rises on quarterly profit beat

* Indexes off: Dow 0.05%, S&P 500 0.20%, Nasdaq 0.12% (Updates to late afternoon, adds dateline, byline)

By Evan Sully

NEW YORK, July 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks slipped on Tuesdayafter a warning from President Donald Trump to China pressuredtechnology shares, while investors looked to an expectedinterest rate cut at the conclusion of the Federal Reserve'smonetary policy meeting.

The three major U.S. stock indexes were in the red,pressured by consumer discretionary and technology stocks.

As trade talks between the world's two biggest economiesresumed in Shanghai on Tuesday, Trump warned China againsttrying to wait out his first term in office to finalize a deal. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24V08O

Apple Inc'sAAPL.O results after markets close illuminatethe impact of trade tensions with China. Shares of the iPhonemaker were down 0.08%, contributing the most to the techsector's .SPLRCT 0.5% drop.

"Trade and iPhone demand in China are going to be part ofthe issue," said Joseph Sroka, chief investment officer atNovaPoint in Atlanta. "But on the flip side, the transitionApple is making from a hardware company to a services company isgoing to be closely watched."

Market participants are looking ahead to the Fed's statementat the conclusion of its two-day meeting on Wednesday for cluesas to how the central bank will proceed through year-end.

Many analysts believe a 25-basis-point cut in interest ratesis fully priced into the market. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24R170

"There's a high expectation that the Fed is going to lowershort-term interest rates tomorrow and that's been a driver ofthe markets over the last few weeks," said Sroka.

Commerce Department data showed U.S. consumer spending andprices rose moderately in June, pointing to slower economicgrowth and bolstering the case for monetary easing. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24V0E4

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 30.26 points,or 0.11%, to 27,191.09, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 7.24 points, or0.24%, to 3,013.73he Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 13.05points, or 0.16%, to 8,280.28.

Just over half of the S&P 500 companies have releasedsecond-quarter earnings, of which 75.9% have beat bottom-lineanalyst expectations, according to Refinitiv data.

Procter & Gamble CoPG.N jumped 4.3% after the consumerproducts maker beat quarterly revenue estimates, limitinglosses on the blue-chip Dow index. 4.3 urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24V360

Shares of Capital One Financial CorpCOF.N fell after thecredit-card issuer said information on 106 million people hadbeen compromised. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24U1LH

Pfizer Inc'sPFE.N stock dropped 6.6%, weighing the most on the healthcare index .SPXHC , after brokers downgraded thestock following the drugmaker's announcement on Monday that itwould spin off its Upjohn unit and merge it with Mylan MYL.O .

Merck & Co IncMRK.N edged higher after reportingbetter-than-expected second-quarter results and raising itsfull-year earnings forecast. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24V34J

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a1.15-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.72-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 28 new 52-week highs and 1 new low; theNasdaq Composite recorded 66 new highs and 82 new lows. (Reporting by Evan Sully; additional reporting by Stephen Culp;Editing by Dan Grebler) ((Evan.Sully@thomsonreuters.com;))