US STOCKS-Wall Street drops as Trump comments fan trade worries

* U.S. still talking to China but no deal for now - Trump

* Eight of 11 S&P sectors lower

* Uber slides after reporting record loss

* Indexes down: Dow 0.35%, S&P 0.64%, Nasdaq 0.97% (Updates to early afternoon)

By Medha Singh and Arjun Panchadar

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes slipped onFriday after President Donald Trump said the United States andChina were pursuing trade talks but he was not ready to make adeal, exacerbating fears that the stand-off would aggravate theglobal economic slowdown.

Trump also said the United States would continue to refrainfrom doing business with Chinese telecoms equipment giant HuaweiTechnologies HWT.UL . urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFWN2541NHurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nW1N23R00L

Shares of chipmakers and other tariff-sensitive technologycompanies .SPLRCT fell, with the Philadelphia SE Semiconductorindex .SOX down 1.5%, while Apple IncAAPL.O slipped 0.5%.

"At this point in time, it's hard to see either the UnitedStates or China having enough will to resolve their differences,much less before the new U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods kick inon September 1," said Han Tan, market analyst at FXTM.

"Should the barriers to global trade be raised next month,that would be another kick in the gut for risk appetite and mayprompt another sell-off in risk assets." As more investors sought safety in U.S. government bonds,U.S. Treasury yields slipped. US/ The three main indexes were set for a second consecutiveweekly decline, wrapping up a volatile week dominated by asymbolic drop in China's currency.

At 12:56 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 93.11 points, or 0.35%, at 26,285.08, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 18.83 points, or 0.64%, at 2,919.26. The NasdaqComposite .IXIC was down 77.71 points, or 0.97%, at 7,961.45.

Eight of the 11 major S&P sectors were lower, with thetechnology sector .SPLRCT , which bore the brunt of recentselloff, slipping the most. With investors turning wary of risk, defensive sectors,including utilities .SPLRCU and real estate .SPLRCR , were ontrack to outperform this week.

Among stocks, Uber Technologies IncUBER.N shed 7.0% afterthe ride-hailing company reported a record $5.2 billion loss andrevenue that fell short of Wall Street targets. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2545AX

DXC TechnologyDXC.N tumbled 30.2% after the IT andconsulting services provider cut its full-year profit andrevenue forecast.

Nektar TherapeuticsNKTR.O shares plunged 32.9% after thedrug developer flagged manufacturing issues with itsexperimental cancer drug bempeg.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 2.10-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and for a 1.97-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 2.10-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and for a 1.97-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 38 new 52-week highs and nine newlows, while the Nasdaq recorded 48 new highs and 106 new lows. (Reporting by Medha Singh and Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru;Editing by Anil D'Silva and Arun Koyyur)