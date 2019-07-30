US STOCKS-Wall Street drops as trade tensions weigh, Fed meeting looms

Shutterstock photo





By Shreyashi Sanyal

July 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks dropped on Tuesday asU.S.-China trade worries pressured technology shares, while thescale of consensus at the Federal Reserve in favor of deepercuts in interest rates ate into optimism that drove markets torecord highs last week.

The S&P 500 technology sector .SPLRCT fell 0.62%, withApple Inc's AAPL.O 0.84% drop weighing the most on the index.

The iPhone maker's report after hours will provide a cleargauge on the impact of trade tensions with China, coming on theheels of renewed trade talks and as President Donald Trumpwarned Beijing against trying to wait out his first term inoffice to finalize a trade deal. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24V08O

Wall Street's main indexes have had a slow start to theweek, retreating on Monday, and participants are bracing forwhat message the Fed will send if it pushes ahead with awell-telegraphed move to ease policy that has driven stockshigher since May.

With a quarter-percentage-point cut in rates fullypriced-in, investors will watch for how Fed Chairman JeromePowell manages debate about whether the stimulus is necessaryand what that says about the attitude of the U.S. central bankto doing more in the months ahead. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24R170

"I think the Fed is going to leave the door open for furtherrate cuts even if they don't do 50 bps cut right now," said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg,Florida.

Brown said concerns about trade policy and forward earningsgrowth are on the forefront.

Corporate earnings so far have been robust with nearly halfof all S&P 500 companies reporting second-quarter results. Morethan 76% have beaten bottom line estimates, according toRefinitiv data.

Backing the case further for a reduction in borrowing costswas data from the Commerce Department that showed U.S. consumerspending and prices rose moderately in June, pointing to slowereconomic growth and benign inflation. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24V0E4

Bank stocks .SPXBK , which tend to benefit from a risinginterest rate environment, dropped 0.6%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 67.39 points,or 0.25%, to 27,153.96, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 10.28 points, or0.34%, to 3,010.69. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 39.24points, or 0.47%, to 8,254.09.

A 4.66% tumble in shares of Pfizer IncPFE.N a day afterthe drugmaker said it would spinoff its off-patent drugs unitwith Mylan MYL.O , weighed the most on the healthcare index .SPXHC .

Merck & Co IncMRK.N rose 2.24% after the drugmakerreported quarterly profit above expectations. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24V34J

Procter & Gamble CoPG.N jumped 4.41% after the consumergoods maker beat estimates for quarterly revenue, boosted byprice hikes and strong demand for its beauty products. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24V360

Under Armour IncUAA.N tumbled 15% after the sportswearmaker cut its full-year revenue forecast for North America, itsbiggest market. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24V35L

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.97-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and for a 1.99-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 18 new 52-week highs and one new low,while the Nasdaq recorded 21 new highs and 57 new lows. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Medha Singh in Bengaluru;Editing by Patrick Graham and Arun Koyyur)