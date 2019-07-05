US STOCKS-Wall Street drops as strong jobs report cools rate cut hopes

Shutterstock photo





* U.S. job growth surges, wage growth remains tepid

* Traders scale back bets on 50bps rate cut in July

* Rate-sensitive bank stocks rise

* Indexes down: Dow 0.69%, S&P 0.79%, Nasdaq 0.82% (Changes quote, adds details; updates prices)

By Medha Singh and Sruthi Shankar

July 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks lost ground on Friday,retreating from record levels hit in the previous session, afterstrong U.S. job growth in June pushed investors to scale backbets on aggressive interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

Labor Department data showed nonfarm payrolls rose by224,000 jobs in June, the most in five months, and solidlybeating economists' expectation of 160,000 additions.

Traders lowered their expectations of a 50 basis point ratecut by the Fed at its policy meeting on July 30-31, althoughhopes remained high that the central bank would start easingmonetary policy. MMT/

"The jobs report showed the economy slowing but notfaltering. That's important because one of the questions goinginto the jobs report was what it meant for the possibility ofthe Fed cutting rates at the end of the month," said Kate Warne,investment strategist at Edward Jones in St. Louis.

"They still may do a quarter-point cut as an insurance move,but this certainly says the data aren't weakening quickly."

Wall Street's main indexes hit a closing record high onWednesday on hopes of major central banks embracing loosermonetary policy in the wake of slowing global growth and tradetensions.

Despite solid hiring numbers, the report also pointed topersistent moderate wage gains and mounting evidence that theeconomy was losing momentum, which could still encourage the Fedto cut interest rates this month. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNS5IEF6Q

Shares of banks .SPXBK , which have been under pressurefrom falling benchmark debt yields, rose 0.7% and helped drive aslight 0.1% gain in the financial sector .SPSY , which was theonly major S&P sector in the positive territory.

The defensive sectors - real estate .SPLRCR , utilities .SPLRCU and consumer staples .SPLRCS - shed more than 1%each as a rise in U.S. Treasury yields made the dividend-payingcompanies less appealing.

At 11:01 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 186.45 points, or 0.69%, at 26,779.55, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 23.66 points, or 0.79%, at 2,972.16 and theNasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 66.81 points, or 0.82%, at8,103.42.

Trading volumes are likely to be thin at the end of aholiday-shortened week as markets were shut on Thursday forIndependence Day holiday.

The Philadelphia chip index .SOX fell 1.3% after SamsungElectronics Co Ltd005930.KS forecast a steep plunge in itssecond-quarter operating profit, as a supply glut and risingtariffs hit global demand for electronics. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2441BQ

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 3.01-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and a 1.64-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 3.01-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and a 1.64-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 11 new 52-week highs and no new lows,while the Nasdaq recorded 24 new highs and 25 new lows.