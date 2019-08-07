US STOCKS-Wall Street drops as bond market stokes recession fears

Shutterstock photo





Aug 7 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks slipped on Wednesday, asinvestors reeling from rising trade tensions fled riskier assetsfor perceived safer havens, leading the bond market to price ina slide into recession.

U.S. Treasury yields took another dramatic drop and thepremium on three-month bill rates US3MT=RJR above 10-year noteyields US10YT=RJR was at its most elevated levels since March2007. This so-called inversion between the two maturities haspreceded every U.S. recession in the past 50 years. US/

The drop in yields also reflected a jump in expectationsthat the Federal Reserve would cut key borrowing costs threemore times by year-end, with markets fully pricing in areduction in September. MMT/

"Whether the U.S. economy is strong enough to withstand thenext phase of a trade war is giving people concern right now,"said Mike Loewengart, vice-president of investment strategy atE*Trade Financial in New York.

"Then we add in what's at the disposal of the U.S. FederalReserve, some begin to question whether that tool chest could bedepleted much too quicker before we have even encountered arecession."

The central banks in New Zealand, India and Thailand onWednesday cut rates amid fears that the trade war could hitglobal growth.

The concerns remerged after President Donald Trump last weekthreatened to slap 10% levies on the rest of $300 billion ofChinese imports. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2532UI

The interest-rate sensitive S&P 500 banks sub-sector .SPXBK slipped 3.26%. The broader financial index .SPSY dropped 2.21%, the most among nine of the 11 major S&P sectorstrading lower.

The energy sector .SPNY shed 1.65% as oil prices slid morethan 3% on demand concerns. O/R

At 11:08 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 283.91 points, or 1.09%, at 25,745.61, easing from anear 600 points drop.

The S&P 500 .SPX was down 20.19 points, or 0.70%, at2,861.58 while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 24.61points, or 0.31%, at 7,808.66.

China's offshore yuan CNH= dipped on Wednesday with thecurrency markets still on edge after China's central bank setits official reference rate at an 11-year low.

A partial recovery in the yuan on Tuesday and a softerrhetoric from the White House on trade had helped the S&P 500and the Nasdaq break a six-day losing streak. CNY/

With the second-quarter earnings season winding down, about73% of the 426 S&P 500 companies that have reported results sofar have topped earnings estimates.

Walt Disney CoDIS.N dropped 4.7% after its quarterlyearnings missed analysts' forecast as the company investedheavily in its streaming platform and began folding in assetspurchased from Twenty-First Century Fox. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2524XB

CVS Health CorpCVS.N rose 6.1% after the drugstore chainposted profit above estimates, boosted by strong sales in theAetna health insurance business it acquired last year and raisedits full-year earnings forecast. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25337A

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 2.31-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and for a 1.74-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded three new 52-week highs and 29 newlows, while the Nasdaq recorded 21 new highs and 156 new lows. (Reporting by Medha Singh and Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru;Editing by Anil D'Silva and Sriraj Kalluvila) ((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780,outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs))