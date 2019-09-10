US STOCKS-Wall Street down as global growth worries hit tech stocks

Shutterstock photo





* China Aug factory deflation deepens

* Tech stocks weigh most among 11 major sectors

* Indexes fall: Dow 0.38%, S&P 500 0.69%, Nasdaq 0.96% (Updates to open)

By Uday Sampath Kumar

Sept 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell in morning trading onTuesday as weak economic data from China added to fears of aglobal recession and pushed investors out of riskier technologystocks.

China's factory-gate prices shrank 0.8% in August, thesharpest pace of decline in three years, as businesses slashedprices to cope with flagging demand amid a bruising trade warwith the United States that has slowed growth in the world'ssecond largest economy. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25Z0LX

Microsoft CorpMSFT.O was the biggest drag on the S&P 500for the second straight session. Losses in Visa IncV.N andMastercard Inc MA.N pulled the tech sector .SPLRCT 1.51%lower. Healthcare stocks .SPXHC were down 1.26%.

Bank stocks .SPXBK were the top boost to the financialsector, rising 1.06%, while energy stocks jumped 1.53%. U.S.Treasury yields US2YT=RRUS10YT=RR climbed to freshthree-week peaks. US/

Trading so far this week has largely been subdued asinvestors hold out for policy decisions from central banks onpotential monetary easing.

The U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank (ECB)are widely expected to cut interest rates over the next twoweeks, but investors doubt the extent to which central banks'measures will stem an economic slowdown.

"Expectations may be in front of themselves about the amountof new monetary policy stimulus that the ECB is going to moveforward with," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist atNational Securities in New York.

However, a prolonged U.S.-China trade war could dull theeffect of potential rate cuts on economic growth, Hogan said.

Among other stocks, Ford Motor CoF.N fell 3.4% afterratings agency Moody's downgraded its bonds to junk statusovernight.

Separately, the U.S. House Judiciary Committee laid outplans to hold hearings into the Justice Department's decision toopen an antitrust investigation into Ford and three otherautomakers. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2601QZ

The FAANG set of stocks were also trading lower, with AppleInc AAPL.O dipping 0.4% ahead of an event where it is widelyexpected to unveil its latest iPhones.

Details on its new video streaming service could also moveshares of Netflix IncNFLX.O and Walt Disney CoDIS.N .Netflix was down 0.2%.

At 10:12 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI wasdown 102.43 points, or 0.38%, at 26,733.08, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 20.68 points, or 0.69%, at 2,957.75 and the NasdaqComposite .IXIC was down 77.30 points, or 0.96%, at 8,010.14.

Later in the day, Boeing CoBA.N is set to report monthlyaircraft deliveries, which will give investors a deeper lookinto the effect of the grounding of 737 MAX jets. Shares of theplanemaker rose 1.5%. Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1-to-1 ratio on theNYSE. Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.11-to-1ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded eight new 52-week highs and two newlows, while the Nasdaq recorded 15 new highs and 26 new lows.

