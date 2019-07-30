US STOCKS-Wall Street dips on U.S.-China trade tensions, Fed meeting eyed

Shutterstock photo





* Fed's rate-setting meeting under way

* Trump fires new warning at China

* Under Armour slides on N.America rev forecast cut

* Indexes off: Dow 0.10%, S&P 500 0.27%, Nasdaq 0.30% (Updates prices, comments)

By Shreyashi Sanyal

July 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks dipped on Tuesday asU.S.-China trade worries pressured technology shares, while thescale of consensus at the Federal Reserve in favor of deepercuts in interest rates ate into optimism that drove markets torecord highs last week.

Apple Inc'sAAPL.O results after markets close will painta clear picture of the impact of trade tensions with China.Shares of the iPhone maker fell 0.81%, contributing the most tothe tech sector's .SPLRCT 0.45% drop.

"Investors are very concerned about how weak Apple's Chinesebusiness will do," said Tony Roth, chief investment officer atWilmington Trust in Wilmington, Delaware.

As trade talks between the world's two biggest economiesresumed on Tuesday, President Donald Trump warned China againsttrying to wait out his first term in office to finalize a deal. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24V08O

Market participants are now bracing for what message the Fedwill send if it pushes ahead with a well-telegraphed move toease policy that has driven Wall Street's main indexes to recordhighs in the past few weeks and contributed to the S&P 500index's 20% gain for the year.

With a quarter-percentage-point cut in rates fullypriced-in, investors will monitor how Fed Chairman Jerome Powellmanages debate about whether the stimulus is necessary and whatthat says about the attitude of the U.S. central bank to doingmore in the months ahead. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24R170

"The Fed has a very strong rationale for cutting interestrates that is to stimulate growth and inflation, butpolicymakers have to resort to justifications to keep theexpansions going," Roth said.

Corporate earnings so far have been robust. With half of allS&P 500 companies reporting second-quarter results, about 76%have topped profit estimates, according to Refinitiv data.

Backing the case further for a reduction in borrowing costswas data from the Commerce Department that showed U.S. consumerspending and prices rose moderately in June, pointing to slowereconomic growth and benign inflation. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24V0E4

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 27.79 points,or 0.1%, to 27,193.56, and the S&P 500 .SPX lost 8.19 points,or 0.27%, to 3,012.78. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped25.13 points, or 0.3%, to 8,268.20.

Limiting losses on the blue-chip Dow index was Procter &Gamble CoPG.N , which jumped 4.48% after the consumer goodsmaker beat estimates for quarterly revenue. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24V360

The financials sector .SPSY fell 0.53%, hit by a declinein shares of Capital One Financial CorpCOF.N after thecredit-card issuer said information for 106 million people hadbeen compromised. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24U1LH

Bank stocks .SPXBK , which tend to benefit from a risinginterest rate environment, dropped 0.32%.

A 5.42% tumble in shares of Pfizer IncPFE.N weighed themost on the healthcare index .SPXHC . A couple of brokeragesdowngraded the stock after the drugmaker said on Monday it wouldspin off its off-patent drugs unit and merge it with Mylan MYL.O .

Under Armour IncUAA.N slid 12.78% after the sportswearmaker cut its full-year revenue forecast for North America, itsbiggest market. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24V35L

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.24-to-1 ratioon the NYSE. Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a1.04-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

