US STOCKS-Wall Street dips as weak China data fuels slowdown fears

Shutterstock photo





* China producer prices see biggest drop in 3 yrs

* Tech stocks weigh on S&P 500, Nasdaq

* Ford falls as Moody's downgrades bonds to junk

* Indexes off: Dow 0.13%, S&P 0.37%, Nasdaq 0.49% (Updates to late afternoon, changes dateline, byline)

By Stephen Culp

NEW YORK, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Technology stocks led the WallStreet into the red on Tuesday as recessionary fears, fueled bydeclining producer prices from China, dampened investor riskappetite.

A gain in industrials cushioned the blue-chip Dow's slide,and the tech-heavy Nasdaq was on track for its third straightdecline.

"It looks like a move from growth to value but it's tooearly to say if it's a shift or a trade," said Bucky Hellwig,senior vice president at BB&T Wealth Management in Birmingham,Alabama."

China producer prices, or the prices factories get for thegoods they make, fell last month at their sharpest pace in threeyears as the country grapples with its bruising trade war withthe United States. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25Z0LX

"The weakness coming out of China reflects a slowing economyas a result of trade negotiations," Hellwig added.

Hellwig believes, however, that weakness could grease thewheels in Sino-U.S. trade negotiations.

"The consensus is that time is on the side of China, but inthe short term, as they see their economy slow and as supplychains shift, that puts pressure on them to get a deal done,"said Hellwig.

Indeed, China is expected to buy more agricultural productsto position itself for a better trade deal, according to areport from the South China Morning Post. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFWN2610AW

The underwhelming data from China weighed ontariff-sensitive technology stocks .SPLRCT , which were down1.1%

Amid signs of a global economic slowdown, marketparticipants largely expect the U.S. Federal Reserve and theEuropean Central Bank to cut interest rates over the next twoweeks, and Germany's finance minister suggested the nation wasprepared for a big stimulus package if its economy tips intorecession. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N2612DJ

The news from Germany sent U.S. Treasury yields higher,tracking German bonds. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2610I6

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 36.11 points,or 0.13%, to 26,799.4, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 11.06 points, or0.37%, to 2,967.37 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped39.53 points, or 0.49%, to 8,047.90.

Of the 11 major sectors in the S&P 500, seven were lower,with real estate .SPLRCR and tech seeing the biggestpercentage drops.

Energy .SPNY was the biggest percentage gainer, boosted bywhat appears to be the fifth consecutive daily increase in oilprices LCOc1 .

Wendy's CoWEN.O dropped 9.6% after the fast food chainprojected a drop in full-year 2019 adjusted earnings. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N2603ZQ

Wendy's rival McDonald's Inc MCD.N announced it would buySilicon Valley start-up Apprente. Its stock dipped 3.4%

Ford Motor Co'sF.N bond rating was downgraded to junk byMoody's, sending the automaker's shares down 2.6%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2610GO

Mallinckrodt PlcMNK.N , having been plagued by opioidlitigation uncertainties, announced it would sell BioVectra Incto private equity firm H.I.G. Capital for up to $250 million,sending the drugmaker's shares surging 75.7% higher.

Francesca's Holdings CorpFRAN.O shot up 74.8% after thespecialty retailer posted better-than-expected second quarterresults. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N2612P6

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a1.42-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, a 1.66-to-1 ratio favoredadvancers.

The S&P 500 posted 13 new 52-week highs and 2 new lows; theNasdaq Composite recorded 35 new highs and 36 new lows. (Reporting by Stephen Culp; Editing by Steve Orlofsky) ((stephen.culp@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6076;))