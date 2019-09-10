US STOCKS-Wall Street dips as tech stocks lag; trade hopes cushion fall

Shutterstock photo





* China August factory deflation deepens

* Tech stocks weigh most among 11 major sectors

* Ford falls as Moody's downgrades bonds to junk

* Indexes off: Dow 0.03%, S&P 0.22%, Nasdaq 0.27% (Updates to early afternoon)

By Uday Sampath Kumar

Sept 10 (Reuters) - A fall in technology stocks pulled WallStreet's main indexes lower on Tuesday as weak economic datafrom China revived global recession fears, but losses weretempered by hopes of a trade deal.

China's factory-gate prices shrank 0.8% in August, thesharpest pace of decline in three years, as businesses slashedprices to cope with flagging demand amid a bruising trade warwith the United States that has slowed growth in the world'ssecond largest economy. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25Z0LX

"A slowdown in China is clearly a sign that globaldeceleration of economic activity is real and is something we'regoing to have to deal with," said Omar Aguilar, chief investmentofficer of equities and multi-asset strategies at Charles SchwabInvestment Management.

Offering some respite, a report from the South China MorningPost said Beijing is expected to agree to buy more agriculturalproducts in hopes of a better trade deal with the United States. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFWN2610AW

Analysts attributed some of the selloff in tech to investorsre-distributing funds into stocks that have underperformedduring the year.

Tech stocks .SPLRCT , the best performer on the S&P 500with a 29% surge this year, fell 0.84%, while the energy sector .SPNY , the year's worst performer, jumped 1.59%.

Real estate .SPLRCR fell 1.48%, the most among the 11major S&P sectors. The sector is the second best performer ofthe year, gaining 25%.

"It's less about risk and more about returns - takingprofits and reallocating to the losers," Aguilar said.

Trading so far this week has largely been subdued asinvestors are holding out for policy decisions from centralbanks on potential monetary easing. The European Central Bankwill hold its policy meeting on Thursday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25T2EQ

The U.S. Federal Reserve and the ECB are widely expected tocut interest rates over the next two weeks, but investors doubtthe extent to which central banks' measures will stem aneconomic slowdown.

At 13:05 p.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI wasdown 7.18 points, or 0.03 percent, at 26,828.33, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 6.69 points, or 0.22 percent, at 2,971.74 andthe Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 21.87 points, or 0.27percent, at 8,065.57.

Among other stocks, Boeing CoBA.N rose 1.92% even as itreported a 72% fall in plane deliveries in August. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N26137J

Apple IncAAPL.O kicked off its presentation where it isexpected to announce pricing for its forthcoming streaming TVservice as well as updates to its iPhone lineup. Shares of thecompany edged 0.06% higher. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2610X7

Details on its new video streaming service could also moveshares of Netflix IncNFLX.O and Walt Disney CoDIS.N .Netflix was down 0.92%.

Ford Motor CoF.N fell 2.88% after ratings agency Moody'sdowngraded its bonds to junk status overnight. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N2604BG

Chipotle Mexican Grill IncCMG.N slipped 5.23% following Wendy's Co'sWEN.O announcement that it will expand itsbreakfast offerings as well as a lawsuit from New York MayorBill de Blasio's office accusing it of violating the city laborlaw. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N2613DV

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.44-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and by a 1.73-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

