US STOCKS-Wall Street dips as rate cut expectations relax

* U.S. job growth surges, wage growth remains tepid

* Rate-sensitive bank stocks gain

* Dow down 0.16%, S&P 500 down 0.18%, Nasdaq down 0.10% (Updates to market close)

By Chuck Mikolajczak

July 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks dipped on Friday, as the S&P500 snapped a three-day streak of record closes, following anunexpectedly strong U.S. payrolls report that led investors toreassess how dovish a stance the Federal Reserve may take at itsnext meeting.

The U.S. Labor Department data showed nonfarm payrolls roseby 224,000 jobs in June, the most in five months, and solidlybeating economists' expectation of 160,000 additions. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNS5IEF6Q

Traders sharply scaled back their expectations of a rate cutof half a percentage point by the central bank at its nextpolicy meeting on July 30-31, although confidence remained highthe Fed would cut rates by 25 basis points. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2460G5

Stocks slumped in May as trade talks between the UnitedStates and China were at a standstill and economic data began topoint to a slowing. However, equities have rallied since June asthe Fed and other global central banks signaled they werebecoming more dovish.

"The last, best hope of the bulls in a market like this isyou get some sort of cutting from the Fed," saidTobias Carlisle, founder and portfolio manager at AcquirersFunds in Los Angeles.

"So they seem to be watching the Fed really closely, and theFed is watching the market too."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 43.88 points,or 0.16%, to 26,922.12, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 5.41 points, or0.18%, to 2,990.41 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 8.44points, or 0.1%, to 8,161.79.

The jobs report also pointed to slowing wage growth andmounting evidence that the economy was losing momentum, whichcould still give the Fed enough of a cushion to cut rates at theend of the month.

The Fed, in its semiannual report to Congress, repeated itspledge to "act as appropriate" to sustain the economicexpansion, and said while U.S. economic growth continued "at asolid pace" in the first half of the year, it likely weakened inrecent months as higher tariffs weighed. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFOM5IEF55

Shares of banks .SPXBK , which have been under pressurefrom falling benchmark debt yields in recent weeks, rose 0.73%and helped drive a 0.38% gain in financials .SPSY , one of thefew bright spots among S&P sectors.

The defensive names such as real estate .SPLRCR , utilities .SPLRCU and consumer staples .SPLRCS - each lost ground as arise in U.S. Treasury yields served to make the dividend-payingcompanies less attractive.

Trading volumes were light at the end of a holiday-shortenedweek as markets were shut on Thursday for the Independence Dayholiday. About 5.08 billion shares changed hands in U.S.exchanges, compared with the 6.8 billion-share daily averageover the last 20 sessions, the lowest volume day of the year fora full trading session.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a1.18-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.15-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 37 new 52-week highs and no new lows; theNasdaq Composite recorded 67 new highs and 42 new lows.

