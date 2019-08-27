US STOCKS-Wall Street dips as financials weigh, trade hopes dim

Shutterstock photo





NEW YORK, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Wall Street slipped on Tuesday,weighed down by financial stocks as a deepened yield curveraised U.S. recession worries, while uncertainty reigned on theprogress of trade negotiations between the U.S. and China.

U.S, stocks initially opened higher, building on Monday'sadvance, as U.S. President Donald Trump predicted another roundof talks with Beijing. China's foreign ministry, however,reiterated on Tuesday that it had not received any recent U.S.telephone call on trade. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nB9N24D01D

Further weighing on sentiment was a deepening of theinversion in the yield curve between the 2-year and 10-year U.S.Treasuries US2US10=RR , underscoring worries about a weakeningglobal economy. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25N10J

"The progression of trade talks seem to occur very much inreal time and it is the primary influence around what it isdriving the capital markets at this point," said Bill Northey atU.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis.

"You have this degree of uncertainty and what has seemed tobe a period of heightened uncertainty, that certainly doesimpact confidence and confidence does drive behaviors likespending and investing, which ultimately manifest in economicactivity."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 94.15 points,or 0.36%, to 25,804.68, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 8.7 points, or0.30%, to 2,869.68 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped32.57 points, or 0.41%, to 7,821.16.

Financial shares .SPSY , which tend to weaken in lower rateand soft economic environments, lost 0.84%, while defensivesectors such as utilities .SPLRCU and real estate .SPLRCR led advancing sectors.

The S&P 500 has lost nearly 4% in August on worries theimpact of the intensifying U.S.-China trade war will have on theslowing global economy and corporate profits, along withuncertainty around the pace of U.S. interest rate cuts from theFederal Reserve.

With the next Federal Reserve meeting scheduled formid-September, investors are gauging the strength of the U.S.economy for clues on where rates are headed. They will have dataon the labor market and manufacturing next week to consider before the policy announcement.

Among stocks, Johnson & JohnsonJNJ.N shares rose 1.93%after an Oklahoma judge said J&J must pay $572.1 million for itspart in fueling the U.S. opioid epidemic, a sum that wassubstantially less than what investors had expected. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25M0QA

Philip Morris InternationalPM.N shares fell 7.42% afterthe tobacco maker said it was in talks with Altria Group IncMO.N to combine in an all-stock merger of equals. Altria'sshares were down 3.53%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25N3CX

Shares in J. M. Smucker CoSJM.N tumbled 7.03% after thepackaged food maker cut its full-year earnings forecast andmissed estimates for quarterly profit and sales. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25N2U4

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a1.57-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.51-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

