US STOCKS-Wall Street close to record highs after upbeat earnings, GDP data

* U.S. Q2 GDP growth slows to 2.1%, but tops estimates

* Twitter gains after Q2 revenue beat

* Amazon falls after quarterly profit miss

* Indexes up: Dow 0.05%, S&P 0.48%, Nasdaq 0.84% (Changes comment, updates prices)

By Amy Caren Daniel

July 26 (Reuters) - Robust earnings from Google-ownerAlphabet and Twitter took the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes closeto record levels on Friday, with data showing the domesticeconomy slowed lesser than expected in the second quarterproviding support.

The Commerce Department said GDP increased at a 2.1%annualized rate in the second quarter, higher than a 1.8% ratethat economists polled by Reuters forecast. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24Q0LF

"It's a little higher than expected, but on the heels ofnews from a dovish ECB yesterday and mixed earnings reports,this is another sign that growth is certainly cooler in Q2," said Mike Loewengart, vice-president of investment strategy atE*Trade Financial in New York.

"It's important for marketwatchers to remember that it isstill meaningful growth and despite it being hotter than mostpredicted it probably won't derail the Fed."

The data comes on the heels of European Central BankPresident Mario Draghi speech on Monday, which was less dovishthan investors had anticipated and led the S&P 500 to post itsfirst loss in the week.

Hopes that the Federal Reserve will cut rates by at least 25basis points at its policy meeting next week have powered asolid run in stocks this month, helping Wall Street scale recordlevels.

Alphabet IncGOOGL.O jumped 9.8% after its quarterlyresults beat estimates, easing investor concerns about growthchallenges faced by its Google advertising business. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24Q4XK

Twitter IncTWTR.N rose 9.9% after it postedbetter-than-expected second-quarter revenue and an uptick indaily users who see advertisements on the site. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24R2YA

Their upbeat earnings pushed the communication servicessector .SPLRCL up 2.65%, the most among S&P sectors.

At 10:54 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 13.20 points, or 0.05%, at 27,154.18, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 14.39 points, or 0.48%, at 3,018.06. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 68.95 points, or 0.84%, at 8,307.49.

Two weeks into the second-quarter earnings season, about 75%of the 218 S&P 500 companies that have reported so far havetopped profit estimates, according to Refinitiv data.

Among other stocks, McDonald's CorpMCD.N jumped as muchas 2.1% to a record high after beating quarterly salesexpectations at established U.S. restaurants. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24R36W

Intel CorpINTC.O pared premarket gains to trade 0.6%lower. The chipmaker gave an upbeat current-quarter forecast andraised its full-year revenue guidance, allaying concerns about aglobal chip slowdown and curbs on U.S. sales to China's HuaweiTechnologies Co HWT.UL . urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24Q4XO

Amazon.com IncAMZN.O fell 2%,after the online retailerreported its first profit miss in two years and said incomewould slump in the current quarter. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24Q4XS

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.84-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and by a 2.32-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 31 new 52-week highs and two newlows, while the Nasdaq recorded 82 new highs and 52 new lows. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel and Shreyashi Sanyal inBengaluru;Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Arun Koyyur) ((Amy.CarenDaniel@thomsonreuters.com ; within U.S.+1-646-223-8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 9250 ; ReutersMessaging: Amy.CarenDaniel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

