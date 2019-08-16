US STOCKS-Wall Street climbs at end of turbulent week

Shutterstock photo





By Medha Singh

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Hopes of more official stimulus for theeconomy and the easing of a bond market rally drove a broad risein U.S. stocks on Friday, as a bruising week for markets drew toa close.

Wall Street's three main indexes are down at least 1.5%since last Friday, on track to rack up their third consecutiveweek of losses, as investors worried about the risk of recessionand U.S.-China trade tensions.

China's state planner said overnight that it would roll outa plan to boost disposable income this year and in 2020 to spurconsumption as the economy slows.

Investors are also expecting further interest rate cuts fromthe Federal Reserve and moves by the European Central Bank nextmonth to fight softening growth. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nP8N1YN01S

"We haven't seen any major headlines on trade war today andthat is giving the market some relief. The move back up onyields is also releasing the pressure on equity markets," saidPeter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan CapitalSecurities in New York.

"It is sort of a relief rally and perhaps some bargainhunting since a lot of stocks have been really decimated duringthis recent decline."

Among stocks, Nvidia CorpNVDA.O jumped 8.3% after postingbetter-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue, lifting thePhiladelphia chip index .SOX by 2.23%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25B3Z0

The S&P 500 bank sub-sector .SPXBK rose 0.98% asrate-sensitive lenders benefited from U.S. Treasury bond yieldseasing off their lows. US/

At 9:44 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI wasup 163.62 points, or 0.64%, at 25,743.01 and the S&P 500 .SPX was up 23.56 points, or 0.83%, at 2,871.16. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 83.03 points, or 1.07%, at 7,849.65.

All of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher, with technologystocks .SPLRCT providing the biggest boost.

Sectors seen as bond proxies due to their high dividendyields - real estate .SPLRCR and utilities .SPLRCU - postedsmall gains.

The so-called FAANG group - which includes Facebook IncFB.O , Amazon.com IncAMZN.O , AppleAAPL.O , Netflix IncNFLX.O and Google-parent Alphabet IncGOOGL.O - gainedbetween 0.6% and 1%.

General Electric CoGE.N jumped 6.2% as Chief ExecutiveOfficer Larry Culp bought nearly $2 million worth of shares aday after recording their biggest one-day percentage fall in 11years.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 4.87-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and by a 4.32-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 4.87-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and by a 4.32-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 18 new 52-week highs and five newlows, while the Nasdaq recorded 15 new highs and 25 new lows.